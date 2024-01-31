Following former NASCAR Cup team owner Chip Ganassi's apology for accidentally running over Devlin DeFrancesco's pet dog at the Rolex 24 at Daytona, the IndyCar driver has acknowledged the apology.

In the lead-up to the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway on January 27, Ganassi accidentally hit DeFrancesco's pet Golden Retriever puppy, Lucky, with his car in the Motorhome lot. The 65-year-old veteran NASCAR team owner apologized to the IndyCar ace and his family via a statement on X (formerly Twitter). Additionally, he made a donation to the Indianapolis Humane Society.

"The accident the other night with Devlin DeFrancesco’s dog was so unfortunate. I not only feel terrible about it I also feel terrible for Devlin, Katie and the DeFrancesco kids. On behalf of their dog Lucky and the DeFrancesco family I am making a generous donation to the Indianapolis Humane Society," he wrote on X.

Devlin DeFrancesco, who is mourning the loss of his pet dog Lucky, acknowledged the statement from Ganassi. He also thanked the 65-year-old for his donation to the animal shelter.

"I want to personally thank @GanassiChip for his apology to myself, my parents, my siblings and Katie. Nothing will be able to bring Lucky back or make the pain go away but I would also like to say thank you to Chip for his donation to the Humane Society of Indianapolis. In support of other dogs/puppies in a city that is so important to me. Where I spend a lot of my time doing what I love with great people," DeFrancesco wrote on X.

After a tragic start to his weekend at Daytona, DeFrancesco drove his #78 Forte Racing Lamborghini to a 16th-place finish in the GTD class.

NASCAR Vice President admits the sport will go international 'sooner than later'

Speculations about NASCAR going to international destinations have now been confirmed after Chad Siegler, VP and chief international officer of NASCAR, stated that they were very close to finalizing a deal.

NASCAR's Garage 56 venture and Shane van Gisbergen's triumphant victory in Chicago had put the racing series in the international spotlight, garnering attention and interest from foreign destinations. In a recent interview with motorsport.com, Siegler confirmed the same:

“For years we said we want to go outside the U.S. and race, and you’ve seen us move from the messaging of it’s not a matter of if, but a matter of when. I would tell you that we’re leaning even closer now to, ‘Yes, we are going.’ I feel confident we’re going to be there sooner than later.”

He added:

“We are actively engaged with multiple markets right now. We’ve been close and we feel like we’re close for the very near future. What makes us feel good is that these are not one-way discussions, it’s any market we’ve spoken to, there has been excitement on both sides.”