Toni Breidinger celebrates NASCAR women ahead of upcoming race at COTA

As the sixth week of high-octane racing nears its commencement at the Circuit of the Americas, Victoria's Secret model and NASCAR Truck Series racer Toni Breidinger celebrated the women in sports during the ongoing Women's History Month.

The upcoming dates- March 22 (Friday) to March 24 (Sunday), are packed with three NASCAR-warranted events- the Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix (March 24), the Xfinity Series race (March 23), and the 42-lap XPEL 225 Truck Series race (March 22).

Toni Breidinger runs on a full-time ARCA Menards schedule and the Truck Series on a part-time basis. The 24-year-old has competed only at the season-opener race at the Daytona International Speedway, coming home with a P27 finish.

As of now, Breidinger's 2024 schedule is taken over by the ARCA races, with no impending Truck races until further announcement. However, ahead of the adrenaline-packed weekend at the 3.426-mile track, the #1 Toyota Tundra driver was witnessed celebrating women at the Circuit.

NASCAR posted a series of images showcasing the women, including Toni Breidinger, getting to know more about NASCAR, how things work in the high-octane motorsport, along with a hands-on experience on sim racing, which gives the closest possible feel of driving an actual stock car on the asphalt.

Toni Breidinger is eyeing the Cup Series seat as she details her five-year plan to achieve it

The Californian is observing her second full-time ARCA schedule, fielding the #25 Toyota for Venturini Motorsports. Breidinger entered the NASCAR scene in 2023 by locking a seat with Tricon Garage for fielding their #1 Toyota Tundra on a part-time basis. Since then, she has competed in three Truck races, with the latest one at the DIS this year.

But Toni Breidinger yearns to compete with the drivers of the pinnacle of NASCAR racing- The Cup Series. While Breidinger is determined to churn out a promising result in the ARCA Menards Series, she's also devising a five-year plan as she looks forward to running in one of the Cup Series cars.

Expressing her desire to be a Cup Series driver, Breidinger told motorsports journalist Kyle Dalton (via X):

"I have like my five-year path that I would like, and I’d like to be in the Cup Series, like at the end of that five-year path. But I want to be able to achieve everything in each level."

She added:

"I want to be able to race in the ARCA Series, get wins, get a championship, and be able to contend for wins in the Truck Series, get some wins...I don’t want to feel like I have to rush. I want to feel like I’ve achieved something and I kind of deserve and feel confident in that next step."

