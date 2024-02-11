Toni Breidinger eyes ARCA Menards Series championship success in 2024

The 2024 ARCA Menards Series season is set to kick-off at Daytona International Speedway next week and Toni Breidinger has set her goals for the season. She is going to drive the #25 Toyota full-time for Venturini Motorsports in 2024.

Last year, Breidinger left her mark running part-time in the series for Venturini Motorsports. She finished the season in ninth place in the championship standings with her first career top-5 finish, including a P3 finish at Kansas Speedway.

Expand Tweet

In a recent interview with 5GOATs, the 24-year-old model drive reflected on her racing career, from last year to the upcoming 2024 season. She shed light on the importance of gaining seat time and adapting quickly to new cars and tracks, admitting it was an area where she previously lacked.

“[Last year] I just wanted to really develop my race craft to gear up for going for a championship this year. So, I feel like last year was just about getting seat time and really just pushing myself to adapt to new cars, new tracks on the fly because I feel like that’s where I’ve lacked in the past,” Breidinger said as quoted by On3.com.

Toni Breidinger clearly stated her end goal is to win an ARCA championship, indicating her determination and commitment to achieving success in her racing endeavors.

“I think my end goal is definitely to get that championship,” Breidinger added.

Expand Tweet

“This is a great opportunity for me” – Toni Breidinger on 2024 racing schedule

Breidinger is looking to grab the opportunity presented to her by Billy Venturini, the owner of Venturini Motorsports. She expressed gratitude for the support she received from her partners. She is eagerly waiting to begin the 2024 ARCA season with Toyota and VMS at Daytona International Speedway.

Toni Breidinger said in a statement:

“This is a great opportunity for me, and I’m ready to capitalizeon the moment. There’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes to make this all come together, and I’m grateful for the support I’ve be able to pursue my dreams.”

“I truly cannot thank my partners enough for believing in not only me, but female athletes. I’m ready to kick off this season with Toyota and VMS at Daytona.”