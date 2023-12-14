WeatherTech named Shane van Gisbergen’s majority season sponsor’s

Trackhouse Racing on Wednesday (Dec. 13) announced that WeatherTech will serve as the primary sponsor in a majority of Shane van Gisbergen’s NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series races program in 2024.

Earlier, three-time Supercars champion Van Gisbergen announced that he will compete full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, driving the #97 Chevrolet Camaro for Kaulig Racing and enter seven Cup races.

The white-color WeatherTech paint scheme will adorn the Van Gisbergen’s #97 car in 17 of 33 Xfinity races along with four Cup races at the Circuit of The Americas (Mar. 24), Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 26), Watkins Glen International Raceway (Sept. 15) and Talladega Superspeedway (Oct. 20).

Apart from the company’s support of Van Gisbergen, WeatherTech will sponsor Zane Smith in the season opening Daytona 500, who signed a multi-year deal with Trackhouse Racing and will drive the #71 Chevy for Spire Motorsports next season.

In a team release, Trackhouse Racing owner, Justin Marks said:

“I think everyone in the automotive and racing world knows WeatherTech and its commitment to motorsports over the years. What an absolute honor it is for us that WeatherTech will be part of our 2024 developmental season with Shane and Zane.

"I raced sports cars for years and got to know David and Cooper MacNeil, while witnessing their colors take the checkered flag many times. Who better to pair with Shane than a company like WeatherTech that has played such an important role in sports car racing.”

“I am honored WeatherTech put its faith in the effort’ – Shane van Gisbergen

The New Zealander took the racing world by storm when he won the Cup race in his first race at the inaugural Chicago Street Race for Trackhouse Racing. He became the first driver to win a Cup race on his debut in over 60 years.

In a team release, Shane van Gisbergen said:

“When I decided to come to America and race, I told Justin (Marks) that I wanted to do everything the right way.

"Bringing in a company like WeatherTech as a partner shows how seriously myself and Trackhouse are taking the 2024 season. I am honored WeatherTech put its faith in the effort and know it will pay dividends.”

Catch Shane van Gisbergen in action when the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series kicks off with Daytona 300 at the historic Daytona International on Feb. 17.