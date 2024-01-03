Will Ex-NASCAR and IndyCar star Danica Patrick continue her F1 presentation duties next season? Exploring all about it

Sky Sports F1 has confirmed that former NASCAR and IndyCar driver and F1 presenter Danica Patrick will continue her duties in the upcoming season.

Patrick, a former NASCAR Cup Series driver and the only woman to win a race in the IndyCar Series, joined the Sky Sports F1 broadcast team in 2021 as a pundit, before the 2021 United States GP. The Beloit, Wisconsin native has continued to make frequent appearances on Sky F1's broadcasts since then.

Heading into the 2024 season, speculations were rife about Sky Sports' F1 broadcast panel for the upcoming season. However, it has been officially revealed that Danica Patrick will feature in a total of seven races, as disclosed by Sky Sports to Planet F1.

The confirmed F1 broadcast lineup for 2024 also includes established figures such as Martin Brundle and David Croft in their roles as lead analyst and commentator, respectively. Simon Lazenby will continue as the primary trackside presenter, and a rotating cast of pundits, including Jenson Button, Nico Rosberg, Naomi Schiff, Anthony Davidson, Damon Hill, Karun Chandhok, and Bernie Collins, will join the former NASCAR Cup Series driver.

Danica Patrick's controversial 2023: What all happened?

Although the former NASCAR driver has been retained by Sky Sports F1 for the upcoming season, her previous stint from last season wasn't one without controversy.

In the 2023 season, Patrick stirred the waters by expressing skepticism about the prospect of women succeeding in the traditionally male-dominated realm of Formula 1. She suggested that the skill set and mindset required for success in the sport may not come naturally to females, sparking debates and discussions within the racing community.

Further adding to the controversy, Patrick faced backlash on social media in December 2023 after sharing photos from a Turning Point USA event. The images, featuring her alongside her sister, included an advertisement for "Woke Tears Water," drawing criticism from fans and raising questions about the alignment of her personal views with the values of the F1 community.

With Sky Sports' decision to retain Patrick despite the latter's controversies in 2023, it remains to be seen how the next season pans out for her.