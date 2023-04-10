Race Day Live set to return for additional NASCAR Weekends

NASCAR's unique pre-race show Race Day Live With Kenny Wallace and John Roberts is set to make a return after successful trial runs. The event will return for several race weekends in 2023.

The news was announced ahead of the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday (April 9). Race Day Live hosts Wallace and Roberts were present on the track in Bristol as they interviewed several drivers ahead of the dirt race.

Wallace and Roberts then joined Jose Castillo in a press conference where the news was made official. The pre-race show will be back for six more events in the ongoing season.

Kenny Wallace admitted that he enjoyed the pre-race atmosphere in Bristol and was excited to host more events. He said in a press release:

"We had so much fun today getting this Bristol crowd revved up for the Food City Dirt Race that we thought we would get the band back together for a few more shows this year."

He added:

"Thanks to Marcus Smith and everyone at Speedway Motorsports, we are going to add six more Race Day Live events to the schedule this season. We can’t wait to entertain the fans at these events and have some fun."

John Roberts @TheJohnnyTV Kenny Wallace @Kenny_Wallace



With the INCREDIBLE amount of

fans that turned out for NASCAR Raceday TV show here at Bristol Motor Speedway .



It was just announced in the NASCAR media center that the SHOW IS BACK for 8 more races in 2023.

Speedway Motorsports has announced the schedule for the Race Day Live event for the rest of the season. Wallace and Roberts will make a comeback in one of NASCAR's most anticipated races at Charlotte Motor Speedway, hyping up the Coca-Cola 600 race for the fans.

Here is the entire schedule for the rest of the season:

Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 28)

Quaker State 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway (July 9)

Crayon 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway (July 15)

Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Bristol Motor Speedway (September 16)

Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400, Texas Motor Speedway (September 24)

Bank of America Roval 400, Charlotte Motor Speedway (October 8)

How did the NASCAR pre-race show make a comeback?

Tony Stewart sprays (L-R) John Roberts, Jimmy Spencer, and Kenny Wallace (Photo by Rusty Jarrett/Getty Images for NASCAR)

Kenny Wallace and John Roberts, hosts of the SPEED Channel's Race Day Live show, have been fan favorites across the country for old-school NASCAR audiences.

Wallace and Roberts's reunion is significant as it aims to make the fans at home attend the races after watching the jam-packed arenas on the track. The sight of thousands of fans witnessing the action live will make the home audience want to watch the races live.

The reunion has been in the making for several years. Before the 2023 Bristol dirt race, Wallace and Roberts hosted the Pre-Race Live

With Kenny Wallace at NASCAR's inaugural World Wide Technology Raceway. After two successful test runs, the show has been extended for six more events.

SMI President and CEO Marcus Smith said that the pre-race show in Bristol was a huge success and praised the two hosts for the energy and enthusiasm they brought to the event.

