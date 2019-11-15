BREAKING NEWS: Myles Garrett suspended indefinitely by NFL

Myles Garrett's season is over

Myles Garrett has been suspended indefinitely without pay by the NFL following his involvement in an incident with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

The Cleveland Browns defensive end ripped off Rudolph's helmet before swinging and hitting the 24-year-old during the closing stages of his team's 21-7 victory over Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey responded by aiming kicks and punches at Garrett, who told reporters after the game he had "made a mistake" and would "regret" what unfolded.

The NFL reacted inside 24 hours to the ugly scenes in the televised game, including fining both franchises $250,000.

Garrett has been banned for the remainder of the season – including the playoffs, should the Browns make the postseason - and the NFL announced it has also fined him an "additional amount".

The league also stated that Garrett, the first overall pick in the 2017 draft, must "meet with the commissioner's office" before a decision is made over when he can return to action.

Pouncey has been suspended without pay for three games and fined for fighting, while Cleveland's Larry Ogunjobi will sit out one game for unnecessary roughness.

