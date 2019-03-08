×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Fake news – Antonio Brown denies reported Bills trade

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16   //    08 Mar 2019, 11:00 IST
brown-antonio-03012019-getty-ftr.jpg
Antonio Brown

Pittsburgh Steelers star Antonio Brown dismissed reports of an imminent trade to the Buffalo Bills as "fake news".

On Thursday, the NFL Network reported the Steelers were "closing in" on a deal which would send Brown to the Bills.

But seven-time NFL Pro Bowler Brown seemingly does not believe that is true after replying to the NFL's Instagram post.

After the NFL posted a photo, with the caption "The @BuffaloBulls are closing in on a deal to acquire @steelers WR Antonio Brown", the 30-year-old wide receiver replied: "Fake news".

Brown has repeatedly discussed his wish for a trade this offseason, revealing this month he and Steelers owner Art Rooney II had agreed to part ways.

He sat out of Pittsburgh's final regular season game, reportedly due to a disagreement with Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Brown, who had a career-best 15 touchdown receptions in 2018 and amassed 1,297 receiving yards, signed a four-year $68million contact extension in February 2017.

Omnisport
NEWS
Antonio Brown interest has grown - Steelers GM Colbert
RELATED STORY
Steelers coach Tomlin denies Brown has requested trade
RELATED STORY
Brown not 'angry' with Steelers despite desire for trade
RELATED STORY
Antonio Brown posts blatant trade hint
RELATED STORY
Brown not returning Roethlisberger calls amid trade talk
RELATED STORY
Antonio Brown: Roethlisberger has owner mentality and you can't call him out
RELATED STORY
NFL News: Pittsburgh Steelers' Antonio Brown expresses desire to be traded in his latest tweet
RELATED STORY
Antonio Brown tweets goodbye to Steelers amid reports of trade request
RELATED STORY
Jerry Rice: Antonio Brown 'badly' wants to play for 49ers
RELATED STORY
Smith-Schuster doesn't want Steelers to trade Brown
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us