Fake news – Antonio Brown denies reported Bills trade

Antonio Brown

Pittsburgh Steelers star Antonio Brown dismissed reports of an imminent trade to the Buffalo Bills as "fake news".

On Thursday, the NFL Network reported the Steelers were "closing in" on a deal which would send Brown to the Bills.

But seven-time NFL Pro Bowler Brown seemingly does not believe that is true after replying to the NFL's Instagram post.

After the NFL posted a photo, with the caption "The @BuffaloBulls are closing in on a deal to acquire @steelers WR Antonio Brown", the 30-year-old wide receiver replied: "Fake news".

Brown has repeatedly discussed his wish for a trade this offseason, revealing this month he and Steelers owner Art Rooney II had agreed to part ways.

He sat out of Pittsburgh's final regular season game, reportedly due to a disagreement with Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Brown, who had a career-best 15 touchdown receptions in 2018 and amassed 1,297 receiving yards, signed a four-year $68million contact extension in February 2017.