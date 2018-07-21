Good Luck at last! Colts quarterback fit for training camp

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will be ready for the start of their training camp, according to general manager Chris Ballard.

Luck underwent shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum in January 2017 and, after a setback in practice, was shut down for the entire season.

However, the first overall pick in the 2012 draft was seen throwing in June for the first time in months as the Colts began mandatory mini camp.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Ballard not only confirmed the 28-year-old will work under no limitations in practice but also stated the team's desire to get him out on the field in pre-season.

"He's gotta play. Andrew needs to play, and he knows that," Ballard said.

"Look, the more team reps and live reps we can get, and then making sure when we do play in the pre-season, you know, [we're] controlling what we're doing - our staff's not going to show you everything, and they're going to do everything we can to make sure we protect and do things to keep people at the position healthy."

Luck led Indianapolis to the play-offs in his first three seasons with the franchise, during which time he did not miss a snap through injury.