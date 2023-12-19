Kenny Pickett Injury Update: Latest on Steelers QB for Week 16 Fantasy Football

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was expected to take a big leap in production in 2023.

Pickett went 7-5 as a starter in his rookie season, throwing for 2,404 yards, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Through 12 games this season, Pickett has roughly the same record, however, he hasn't improved as the team's quarterback. Pickett has thrown for 2,070 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking to take a leap from his rookie to sophomore year, Pickett's season got interrupted as he suffered an ankle injury in Week 13 that has since kept him sidelined since.

Kenny Pickett's injury update

Kenny Pickett during Arizona Cardinals v Pittsburgh Steelers

In the midst of Pickett's injury, the Pittsburgh Steelers have made a change at the quarterback position. The Steelers are benching quarterback Mitch Trubisky for Mason Rudolph, ahead of their Saturday game against their division rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals.

Head coach Mike Tomlin also didn't rule out Pickett for this weekend's game. Tomlin also said Pickett is improving from his ankle injury, which is a good sign for him to play soon.

Expand Tweet

What happened to Kenny Pickett?

Kenny Pickett during Jacksonville Jaguars v Pittsburgh Steelers

In Week 13 versus the Arizona Cardinals, Pickett injured his ankle, resulting in an ankle sprain. He was tackled by Cardinals defensive end, Jonathan Ledbetter, in the second quarter and came up limping from the tackle.

Expand Tweet

Pickett has missed two games so far since suffering the injury. He had surgery on the ankle sprain to "accelerate the healing process." The surgery had had is known as a "TightRope" procedure.

When will Kenny Pickett return?

Kenny Pickett during Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

As things currently stand, Kenny Pickett isn't ruled out for Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. On the contrary, it wouldn't be a surprise if Pickett was sidelined for another week given he had surgery less than a month ago.

The Steelers also have a shorter week as they will play a day earlier on Saturday. This could cause the Steelers to be extra cautious in not rushing back their starting quarterback.

The Steelers are currently 7-7 and aren't out of the playoff race yet. They could win out and have a chance at making the playoffs as a wildcard team.

If Pickett doesn't play this week, he could certainly make his return next week against the Seattle Seahawks.