Lamar Jackson limited as Ravens prepare for Jets

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 11 Dec 2019, 04:02 IST SHARE

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson was listed as limited by the Baltimore Ravens in their Tuesday practice report.

The Ravens, in possession of the number one seed in the AFC, face the New York Jets on Thursday as they aim to move to 12-2.

Baltimore did not practice on Tuesday, instead holding a walkthrough as they adapt to the short week.

Jackson was reportedly on the field for that but, with the MVP frontrunner nursing a quad issue, the Ravens estimated he would have been limited had they held a full practice.

His participation against the Jets is not believed to be in doubt, though there is some concern over the status of tight end Mark Andrews, who was also listed as limited due to a knee problem.

The Ravens are a game ahead of the New England Patriots (10-3) in the race for the number one seed. They have already clinched a playoff berth.

The Ravens conducted a walkthrough, so the Injury Report is an estimation: pic.twitter.com/GOQLadcUhe — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 10, 2019