NFL Playoffs: List of NFC Wildcard Round fixtures feat. Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers

With one game left of the 2023 regular season, the NFC playoff picture is set for wildcard weekend with every NFC team having played already. As the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills square off tonight to conclude Week 18, the NFC playoff picture is officially set.

Here's the wildcard round fixtures after Week 18:

Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers

Detroit Lions vs Los Angeles Rams

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles

The San Francisco 49ers finished the regular season with a 12-5 record and clinched the first seed in the NFC. They will enjoy a first-round bye next weekend.

At 12-5, the Dallas Cowboys won the NFC East and earned the second seed. The Lions, with the same record, won the NFC North and hold the third seed. The last divisional winner, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8) own the fourth seed. The Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, and the Green Bay Packers all got in as wildcard teams as the fifth, sixth, and seventh seeds respectively.

In the first round of the playoffs, the Cowboys will host the Packers, the Lions will host the Rams, and the Eagles will play on the road in Tampa Bay.

The seven AFC teams are set, with the Jacksonville Jaguars losing to the Tennessee Titans today. As a result of the Jags' loss, both the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers clinched a wildcard berth.

The other five playoff teams in the AFC include the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, and Houston Texans.

Once the Dolphins-Bills game concludes tonight, the full AFC playoff picture will be set.

Top 10 NFL 2024 Draft Order

While the playoffs are basically all set in stone, with the exception of a few teams' seeding places in the AFC, much of the 2024 NFL Draft is decided.

The Chicago Bears will have the first overall pick in the 2024 Draft as they hold Carolina's pick, who traded it in last year's trade-up to select Bryce Young.

The Washington Commanders will pick second overall, with the New England Patriots picking right after them at three. The Arizona Cardinals will pick fourth and the Los Angeles Chargers will pick fifth to round out the top five.

The New York Giants (6th), Tennessee Titans (7th), Atlanta Falcons (8th), Chicago Bears (9th), and the New York Jets (10th) round out the top 10.

More teams will have their spots secured in the NFL Draft as teams get eliminated in the playoffs.