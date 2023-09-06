Jackson Mahomes is always on the media, even if he doesn't do anything.

Richard Sherman has recently joined The Undisputed and has been debating other personalities such as Michael Irvin, Keyshawn Johnson and Skip Bayless. Their discussions aren't restricted to the NFL world: even though the former three players all played football, they're usually discussing the NBA among a range of topics.

Tuesday's topic involved a statement by Rich Paul saying that LeBron James faced more scrutiny throughout his career than Michael Jordan. As the crew debated whether this was true or not, Sherman pointed out that, with social media in this day and age, it's not even about the players, but about the world we live in. What was really interesting was the example he used to make his point valid:

"Every player in this generation is highly scrutinized, on the field, off the field. They're scrutinizing Patrick Mahomes' brother, and he doesn't even play! It's to the umpteenth degree. It's not just the things that you do, it's the things that people in your circle do."

Jackson Mahomes arrest: Why was Patrick Mahomes' brother charged?

Back in February, weeks after his brother Patrick Mahomes won the Super Bowl, Jackson allegedly grabbed a restaurant owner in Overland Park and kissed her without her consent. Aspen Vaughn called the police to inform them about the assault. Jackson Mahomes was charged with three felony counts of aggravated sexual battery and a fourth misdemeanor count of battery. He was later released on a $100,000 bond.

Patrick's brother graduated from the University of Missouri-Kansas City in May 2022 with a bachelor's degree in marketing. He tweeted last summer that he would need to begin looking for a job. His brother has a $450 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Besides his role as a social media influencer, Jackson Mahomes also owns his own merchandise line called "Unathletic" which he launched in 2020. But it doesn't appear that he has other career endeavors since his graduation last spring.

He has made a living off of social media. The 22-year-old has over one million followers on TikTok, 36,000 followers on Twitter and over 200,000 followers on Instagram.