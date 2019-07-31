NFL news and notes: Hill has injury scare, QB competitions heating up

Tyreek Hill

As training camp gets more competitive, so does vying for positions, and some players are getting a jump on their season by bringing their best moves early on.

But with that comes the risk of injury, something no team wants to experience before the first game of the year when their hopes are still high.

Three things that matter

Is the Fitzmagic back?

The quarterback competition is heating up at the Miami Dolphins, and Ryan Fitzpatrick appears to be honing in on the starting role as coach Brian Flores noted the veteran has the edge over second-year signal-caller Josh Rosen.

"From a quarterback standpoint, it's pretty clear to me that Ryan Fitzpatrick is leading the way," Flores told the Miami Herald.

"He's been more productive. At the end of the day, that's what it comes down to."

Fitzpatrick had a hot streak with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season as he filled in admirably for the suspended Jameis Winston, finishing with 2,366 passing yards for 17 touchdowns with 12 interceptions in seven starts.

"I think this is an ongoing competition, but right now I’d say he’s (Ryan Fitzpatrick) leading the way.” - Coach Flores



More on the QBs >> https://t.co/AQbz1m7i43 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 30, 2019

Andrew having no Luck with calf strain

Given Andrew Luck's injury history, it will be concerning for the Indianapolis Colts to find that their quarterback experienced no improvement "pain-wise" with a calf injury.

"I did a disservice to myself by saying I'd be ready," Luck told CBS Sports on Tuesday. "Its a calf strain. I say lower leg because I feel pain at my ankle."

Nonetheless, Colts coach Frank Reich is optimistic Luck would be available if the team had a regular-season game on Sunday.

However, Reich added Luck will likely miss the next two practices and sit out the Colts' pre-season opener against the Buffalo Bills.

Eli Manning appears to be Giants' man

It was unlikely that rookie quarterback Daniel Jones would start over experienced veteran Eli Manning, but New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur clarified the sixth overall draft pick has not taken a snap with the first-team offense yet.

However, Shurmur preached patience as he hinted Jones would get his reps in eventually.

"We have a plan for how this is all going to play out," Shurmur said. "Just let it unfold for you."

Despite his inconsistencies in 2018, it appears the Giants are willing to give Manning one more chance before moving on from the 38-year-old.

Two things that don't matter

Julio Jones will not play preseason games

Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones is entering his ninth season in the league, so he does not feel the need to risk injury by playing in preseason games that do not count.

"I'm not playing preseason. I'm a veteran, I've been doing this. I don't need preseason to get ready," Jones told reporters on Tuesday.

The holdout is not surprising for Jones considering he did not play in any preseason games in 2018, and appeared in just one the previous season.

Tyreek Hill suffers bruised quad

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver limped off the field at practice on Tuesday and was taken away by a cart after he was hit by cornerback Bashaud Breeland, though it was later reported he suffered a quad bruise and seems to have avoided serious injury.



It is unclear if Hill will be sidelined this week or beyond, but considering the Cincinnati Bengals recently lost star A.J. Green for up to eight weeks with an ankle injury, it is safe to assume the Chiefs will be careful.

One video you have to see

In honour of launching his new documentary series 'Peyton's Places' on ESPN+, former quarterback Peyton Manning lobbed a football to Cris Carter, from the top of a building in New York City.

Peyton Manning launched a football-themed documentary series on ESPN+ Stream now here: https://t.co/AC0xTHzfXv pic.twitter.com/L6hMuy2Skk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 30, 2019

Tuesday tweet of the day

Chad Johnson, who last played for the New England Patriots in 2011, wants teams experiencing injury troubles to know his services are available.

@Bengals I’m available for training camp to preserve the starting receivers legs, don’t need a contract just a McDonald’s coupon book from the one in Convington & I’ll run all day. -Pepe — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) July 29, 2019