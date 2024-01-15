90 Day Fiancé's Karine Martins debunks pregnancy rumors, addresses Instagram story ‘drama’

Karine Martins, a prominent figure from 90 Day Fiancé, is sharing updates about her purported new "fiancé" and their upcoming baby. Hailing from Brazil, the 27-year-old last appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 5 alongside Paul Staehle, 40.

Their online meeting blossomed into a journey chronicled in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 1 in 2017. Despite grappling with trust and communication issues, their marriage endured, resulting in the birth of two sons. However, a video allegedly depicting Karine Martins assaulting Paul emerged in December 2022, leading to their separation.

Let's explore more about the 90 Day star, the new man in her life, and everything you might need to know about that baby news.

What actually went down with Karine Martins, Drama Unfolds!

After being associated with Bachelorette alum Josh Seiter in November 2022, Karine Martins appeared to be single, as she refrained from discussing any new relationships on social media. However, a turn of events unfolded on January 13, 2023 (as revealed by Reddit user u/Accurate_Stomach568). Karine posted a cryptic story, hinting at a new man in her life.

The post caption read,

"This is my real fiancé and yes I am pregnant with his baby. Go f*** yourself Paul. This is a real man and he will kill you if you f*** with me anymore!!"

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé witnessed Karine Martins swiftly deleting a post, only to replace it with another, claiming it wasn't her who originally posted it. Her subsequent story read:

"I didn’t post that, I’m not with anyone, everyone knows who posted that.”

Fans easily deduced that Paul was the one behind the post on Karine Martins' IG page, claiming she was engaged and pregnant. This wasn't her post, commented MatchaTiger. Some questioned why Karine hadn't changed her passwords yet, given Paul's control over her social media.

In a twist of events earlier this month, 90 Day Fiancé's Paul himself posted a similar Instagram story, extending congratulations to a man named Jonathan M Rueff and Karine Martins on their wedding.

Reports had surfaced about Paul and Karine Martins being seen together at Disneyland in October 2023. However, at that time, Paul insisted they were not a couple, and he was romantically involved with an indigenous woman from the Amazon.

The battle for custody of their sons ensued after Child Protective Services intervened following a heated altercation. Meanwhile, Paul made headlines recently for going missing in Brazil.

Final Thoughts

On Wednesday, April 4, the Brazilian beauty took to Instagram, sharing a series of photos and videos on her Instagram story. Fans couldn't help but notice that she seemed to be showcasing what appeared to be a baby bump.

Speculation about Paul and Karine Martins expecting a baby doesn't seem far-fetched, given their extensive time together since Paul's relocation to Brazil six months ago. After a lot of ups and downs, and gaining permission from Karine's parents, Paul proposed, and she accepted.

However, much transpired off-camera. Post-engagement, they initially pursued the K-1 "fiancé" visa but later opted to cancel that process and explore an alternative visa route, as reported by Starcasm.

Amid swirling rumors and surfaced wedding photos, there were speculations that the couple had indeed tied the knot in Karine's home country. However, the status of their current relationship remains unclear, given their public split just before Valentine's Day—though they did reunite earlier this week to celebrate Paul's 35th birthday.

Karine's statement in her story further confuses their relationship status, reflecting on the downfall that their relationship might be going through. Whether it was truly a rumor or is Karine just trying to keep the news down low for now? Fans will find out sooner or later.