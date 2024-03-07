A Royal Makeover full cast list: Veronica Long, Ricky Martinez, and others star in UPtv drama

UPtv is back with another romantic comedy-drama, A Royal Makeover, which will make its debut on the UPtv channel on March 10, 2024. The story follows Ramone, from America, who one day discovers he is the heir to the European Kingdom of San Pablo.

While Ramone is daunted by the prospect of becoming king, he has to prepare for his royal duties. For that, King Felipe hires royal expert Angelica to hand-hold Ramone through royal etiquette and how he is expected to behave for the coronation ceremony.

Angelica engages Ramone in royal history, etiquette, fine dining, and even Spanish, and helps him transform into the king he is destined to be. In between lessons, they find a spark between them.

Who stars in A Royal Makeover? Cast list explored

Here is the full cast list explored for the upcoming UPtv television drama.

Veronica Long as Angelica

Veronica Long is from Houston and graduated from the University of Southern California. She is currently based in Vancouver, Canada, and recently shot a recurring role on Billy the Kid (MGM/EPIX).

She is known for her roles on television series such as The Imperfects (Netflix), Charmed (The CW), Supernatural (The CW) and Guadalajara (Amazon Prime).

Long is also a familiar face on Hallmark and Lifetime channels and has been cast in various features, including Lights, Camera, Christmas!, Advice to Love By, Dying to Belong and A Winning Team.

Apart from acting, Veronica Long also created a comedy mockumentary series called Vote for Janet.

Watch Veronica Long as the royal expert Angelica, who trains Ramone on how to be the ideal king.

Ricky Martinez as Ramone

Ricky Martinez will play Ramone in A Royal Makeover (Image via LinkedIn)

Ricky Martinez, a television actor, will be joining Veronica Long in A Royal Makeover. He will be playing the role of Ramone, a to-be king, in the upcoming UPtv movie.

Martinez hails from Austin, Texas, and he is known for his roles in Henry Danger (2014), KMS (2020), and A Christmas...Present (2022).

Other supporting cast members

Joining Long and Martinez are the following actors in their respective roles:

Raúl Arrieta as Carlos

Valentina Izarra as Eva

Carlos Enrique Almirante as George

Francisco Paz as King Felipe

Lana Montalbán as Queen Leticia

Xavier Coronel as Diego

Rodrigo Aragón as Desmond

Elisa Lau as Dana

Vivian Ruiz as Zoraida

Casey Graves as a Security Guard

Doug Walker as a Waiter

Janice Hamilton as a Shop Attendant

Other movies to watch, like A Royal Makeover

If you like royal romance, then the rivalry between bakers Allie and Marily on A Royal Bake Off is a perfect watch.

The plot follows the intense competition between the two when the prince of Samavia arrives looking for a royal baker and hits it off with Allie. But it seems that the prince is in for more than just one terrific cake. One can watch the movie on VOD.

The 2018 Hallmark film, Royal Matchmaker, is another great watch for fans of the royal drama genre. It follows the romance between matchmaker Kate and Prince Sebastian when Kate falls for the prince when she is supposed to find him a perfect royal match.

Directed by Damián Romay, catch A Royal Makeover on UPtv this Sunday.