“All of these people are idiots": Video of Saucy Sibz podcast hosts being stalked goes viral online

The Saucy Sibz have made into the headlines after they released a video of an alleged stalker reaching a restaurant as soon as she got to know that the sibling influencers were there. In the 1 minute 35 second video posted online, Francesca Piazza from the Saucy Sibz can be heard telling the other woman to leave them alone. She also talks about getting a restraining order against her.

To this, the woman who has been accused of stalking, also claimed that the influencers accused her of “bullying them.” The Saucy Sibz ultimately reported the matter to the manager, claiming that the woman was harassing them.

Social media users slam the podcast hosts and the woman who has been accused of stalking as the video goes viral. (Image via TikTok)

The manager then escorted the woman out of the restaurant. However, the woman did not stop there. As soon as she went out, she started doing some actions toward Saucy Sibz.

As the video went viral, it became a popular topic of discussion. Taking to Reddit, user Lifeesstwange commented that they "feel bad for the restaurant workers" since they get caught up in such kind of controversies.

Saucy Sibz is a podcast hosted by siblings Nicodemus and Francesca Piazza, who often talk about their experiences with hiking, food, traveling, and wine. The brother and sister duo post a new podcast episode every Thursday.

Saucy Sibz video with an alleged stalker goes viral; sparks debate among netizens

A recent video of Saucy Sibz has gone viral, stirring up a storm of opinions and reactions among netizens. The footage captures a seemingly uncomfortable encounter between Saucy Sibz and an individual who has been accused of stalking the influencer siblings. As the video continues to make rounds across various social media platforms, the online community feels divided with heated discussions and contrasting viewpoints.

While some social media users have wasted no time in bashing the woman accused of stalking, others are questioning the legitimacy of her claim to be a genuine fan of the influencers. However, amidst the debate surrounding the individuals involved, a collective sentiment of sympathy has emerged for the restaurant workers.

At the moment, neither the influencers nor the woman has responded to the alleged backlash. Moreover, the name of the woman seen in the video has not been released yet.

