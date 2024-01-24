Fessy dating history: All you need to know about The Challenge star's past relationships

The Challenge star Faysal Shawn "Fessy" Shafaat's dating history has been nothing short of eventful. According to Distractify, he has dated and been with three women to date. Fessy has been part of multiple reality television shows over the years, and the Big Brother alum recently revealed to his amazement that three women he dated in the past would now be competing against him as contestants in the latest installment of the series.

Season 2 of the CBS spin-off series The Challenge delves deeper into the legacy of the MTV show and gathers contestants from several other reality TV shows. This is in marked contrast to the first season, which only featured participants from CBS shows.

Interpersonal conflict is undoubtedly expected to take center stage thanks to the presence of six legendary The Challenge veterans and Survivor and Big Brother contestants who have already participated in the MTV version of the game.

The contestants are compelled to live together, just like in Big Brother. Therefore, interpersonal interactions are still very much in play even though they have less of an impact on the game's result than they do in BB or Survivor.

The Challenge star Feesy's past relationships explored

Viewers of The Challenge USA found out in Episode 1 that Fessy's past relationships with castmates Tori Deal, Amanda Garcia, and Michele Fitzgerald caused a rift in the friendship between these three formidable women. The consequences of such drama were already apparent in Episode 2.

According to Distractify, the drama started back in season 37 of MTV's The Challenge: Spies, Lies, & Allies, which premiered back in August 2021. Fessy and Amanda clicked right away and developed a friendship on the show. Even though Amanda left the game somewhat quickly, it was obvious that she and Fessy took a liking to each other and could end up dating outside of the house.

Fessy and Amanda made their relationship official, as expected, once the season concluded. In September 2021, Feesy and Michele shared pictures while traveling to Mexico.

However, their stable partnership didn't last long. Although Fessy had declared on camera that he didn't want to be a stud any longer, his relationship with Amanda ended when a video of him being intimate with a fan surfaced.

As reported by Distractify, Michele and Fessy also hooked up at some point, as hinted in a few of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies reunions. While Michele lamented Emmanuel and Tori's relationship during the formal reunion, Amanda called her out on it.

Amanda subsequently heard reports that Fessy and Michele had gotten together after filming the show, but Fessy and Michele insisted it was just a friendly relationship.

Fessy's love for the show was evident in his comeback for Season 38, despite being eliminated from Season 37 due to a physical incident with Josh Martinez. He eventually became involved with Tori Deal in Season 38; she had only divorced from her fiancé, fellow contender Jordan Wisely, two months prior.

In an exclusive interview given to US Weekly back in October 2022, Tori regretted being in a relationship with Fessy:

"It was the worst decision of my life. I mean, it’s, no offense to Fessy, like, you know, he’s a good person and … I was in a really bad spot. Like, I was just living in the s**t of my life."

The Challenge season 29 airs new episodes every Wednesday at 8 PM ET on MTV.