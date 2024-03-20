How old was Anakin in Star Wars: The Clone Wars? Character's age explored

Star Wars: The Clone Wars presented the life of a young Anakin Skywalker as a 19-year-old Jedi. The Star Wars franchise has been popular as fans have found it to be both puzzling and fascinating. George Lucas's original trilogy became a pop cultural sensation because of its enduring narrative and recognisable cast of characters. One of them being the feared antagonist, Darth Wader.

The black-capped dictator got his origin story in the later-released prequels to the original films, where viewers get to see his transition from Jedi Anakin Skywalker to Darth Wader.

In 2008, Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated film kick-started a new animated series that covered the story between Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith when Anakin was around 19 years. The series also featured other important characters from the saga, including Padmé, Ahsoka, and Obi-Wan.

What was the age gap between Anakin and Padmé in Star Wars: The Clone Wars?

Padmé and Anakin's love had already blossomed before the events of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, despite their five-year age difference. They first met in The Phantom Menace, the first film of the prequel series, where Anakin is liberated from the slavery of Tatooine by the Jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn and brought to the Jedi council for training.

At the beginning of his training, he is nine years of age, which is much older than the other younglings, whose training begins in infancy. In the training, he met Padmé Amidala and got attached to the young princess. The young Jedi developed an innocent romance with Padmé, despite her being five years older.

What was Padmé's age when she met Anakin in Star Wars: The Clone Wars?

At the time of their meeting, the Queen of Naboon was 14, while Anakin was merely nine years old. Despite this age difference, their relationship got stronger and paved the way for Anakin's intergalactic adventures as Darth Wader in the latter half of his life. As she was the only confidante left in his life during Revenge of the Sith, and after she was gone, Palpatine was able to gain full control over him.

The 22-year-old Anakin succumbed to arrogance, lost faith in the judgment of the Jedi Council, and turned toward the dark side of the force. Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series explored the flawed relationship of Anakin and Padmé more comprehensibly than the live-action version allowed.

What is the age difference between Anakin and Ahsoka in Star Wars: The Clone Wars?

The animated film Star Wars: The Clone Wars introduced Ahsoka Tano, a young Togruta Jedi, who was assigned as a padawan to Anakin by the Jedi council. As the film happened in the same year as Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, Anakin is supposed to be 19 years of age when he begins his mentorship of Ahsoka.

The young padawan to the supposed 'chosen one' Jedi was just 14 when she met him. But, their five-year age difference did not hamper the formation of a strong bond.

How much older is Obi-Wan than Anakin?

Star Wars: The Clone Wars also explored the relationship between Obi-Wan and Anakin within the wider context of Star Wars. According to Star Wars: Cards Trader, Obi-Wan was born in 57BBY. The years in the Star Wars universe are counted with BBY or 'Before the Battle of Yavin', which happened in the first film, A New Hope. In the film, Obi-Wan is killed by Anakin, who is now known as Darth Wader. Anakin was born in 41BBY, so their age difference is 16 years.

A still of Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan from Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi(Image via Official Star Wars website).

The master-apprentice duel is featured many times in the saga. First, in Revenge of the Sith when Obi-Wan is thirty-eight and Anakin is twenty-two. They duel on the lava planet of Mustafar, where Obi overpowers Anakin, changing his course of life as well as his appearance. Next, viewers see their fight in the Disney+ spin-off series Obi-Wan Kenobi. And the final encounter happens in the events of A New Hope, ending the long relationship of these iconic characters in blood.