Its Time Tour Presents: Girls Night Out: Dates, venues, & all you need to know

Its Time Tour Presents: Girls Night Out is scheduled to be held from June 11, 2024, to July 28, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. This will be the second edition of the gospel music tour of the same name, with the first one having been held in mid-2023.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Boston, Philadelphia, and Houston, among others. Its Time Tour was announced by the organizers on their official Instagram account on April 8, 2024.

Tickets for the Its Time Tour are currently on sale via Ticketmaster and are priced between $39.95 and $255, depending upon the venue and seating choice. Tickets can also be purchased via individual venue websites or Live Nation.

Its Time Tour Presents: Girls Night Out: Dates and venues

Its Time Tour Presents: Girls Night Out is a follow-up to the first Its Time tour and is being produced by Live Nation. The tour will feature a total of four artists: Kierra Sheard, Naomie Raine, Koryn Hawthorne, and Wande.

Kierra Sheard is best known for her second studio album, This Is Me, which was released on June 27, 2006, and peaked at number 90 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Meanwhile, Naomie Raine is best known for her collaboration with Kirk Franklin on the album Kingdom Book One, which won the Best Gospel Album award at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Koryn Hawthorne released her debut studio album, Unstoppable, in July 2018. On the other hand, Wande released her first studio album, Exit, on April 24, 2020, via Reach Records.

The full list of dates and venues for the Its Time Tour Presents: Girls Night Out Tour 2024 is given below:

June 11, 2024 – Orlando, Florida at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

June 13, 2024 – Miami Beach, Florida at Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre

June 14, 2024 – Jacksonville, Florida at Florida Theater

June 15, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina at Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts

June 16, 2024 – Evans, Georgia at Columbia County Performing Arts Center

June 18, 2024 – Memphis, Tennessee at Orpheum Theatre

June 19, 2024 – Birmingham, Alabama at BJCC Concert Hall

June 21, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

June 22, 2024 – Fort Worth, Texas at Will Rogers Auditorium

June 23, 2024 – San Antonio, Texas at Majestic Theatre

June 27, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Arizona Financial Theatre

June 28, 2024 – El Cajon, California at Magnolia

June 29, 2024 – San Francisco, California at Golden Gate Theatre

June 30, 2024 – Inglewood, California at YouTube Theater

July 2, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Paramount Theatre

July 9, 2024 – Indianapolis, Indianapolis at Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

July 11, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri at Stifel Theatre

July 12, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Auditorium Theatre

July 13, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Fisher Theatre

July 14, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio at Taft Theatre

July 16, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio at Mershon Auditorium

July 18, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark

July 19, 2024 – Brooklyn, New York at Kings Theatre

July 20, 2024 – Wallingford, Connecticut at Toyota Oakdale Theater

July 21, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

July 25, 2024 – Washington, DC – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

July 26, 2024 – Richmond, Virginia at Dominion Energy Center

July 27, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Ovens Auditorium

July 28, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Coca-Cola Roxy

Aside from Its Time Tour Presents: Girls Night Out, Kierra Sheard, Naomi Raine, and Koryn Hawthorne will also perform at the Kirk Franklin Presents: Exodus Festival on May 25, 2024, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas.