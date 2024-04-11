Its Time Tour Presents: Girls Night Out: Dates, venues, & all you need to know

Its Time Tour Presents: Girls Night Out is scheduled to be held from June 11, 2024, to July 28, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. This will be the second edition of the gospel music tour of the same name, with the first one having been held in mid-2023.
The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Boston, Philadelphia, and Houston, among others. Its Time Tour was announced by the organizers on their official Instagram account on April 8, 2024.
Tickets for the Its Time Tour are currently on sale via Ticketmaster and are priced between $39.95 and $255, depending upon the venue and seating choice. Tickets can also be purchased via individual venue websites or Live Nation.
Its Time Tour Presents: Girls Night Out: Dates and venues
Its Time Tour Presents: Girls Night Out is a follow-up to the first Its Time tour and is being produced by Live Nation. The tour will feature a total of four artists: Kierra Sheard, Naomie Raine, Koryn Hawthorne, and Wande.
Kierra Sheard is best known for her second studio album, This Is Me, which was released on June 27, 2006, and peaked at number 90 on the Billboard 200 album chart.
Meanwhile, Naomie Raine is best known for her collaboration with Kirk Franklin on the album Kingdom Book One, which won the Best Gospel Album award at the 2023 Grammy Awards.
Koryn Hawthorne released her debut studio album, Unstoppable, in July 2018. On the other hand, Wande released her first studio album, Exit, on April 24, 2020, via Reach Records.
The full list of dates and venues for the Its Time Tour Presents: Girls Night Out Tour 2024 is given below:
- June 11, 2024 – Orlando, Florida at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
- June 13, 2024 – Miami Beach, Florida at Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre
- June 14, 2024 – Jacksonville, Florida at Florida Theater
- June 15, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina at Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts
- June 16, 2024 – Evans, Georgia at Columbia County Performing Arts Center
- June 18, 2024 – Memphis, Tennessee at Orpheum Theatre
- June 19, 2024 – Birmingham, Alabama at BJCC Concert Hall
- June 21, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
- June 22, 2024 – Fort Worth, Texas at Will Rogers Auditorium
- June 23, 2024 – San Antonio, Texas at Majestic Theatre
- June 27, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Arizona Financial Theatre
- June 28, 2024 – El Cajon, California at Magnolia
- June 29, 2024 – San Francisco, California at Golden Gate Theatre
- June 30, 2024 – Inglewood, California at YouTube Theater
- July 2, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Paramount Theatre
- July 9, 2024 – Indianapolis, Indianapolis at Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
- July 11, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri at Stifel Theatre
- July 12, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Auditorium Theatre
- July 13, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Fisher Theatre
- July 14, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio at Taft Theatre
- July 16, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio at Mershon Auditorium
- July 18, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark
- July 19, 2024 – Brooklyn, New York at Kings Theatre
- July 20, 2024 – Wallingford, Connecticut at Toyota Oakdale Theater
- July 21, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway
- July 25, 2024 – Washington, DC – The Theater at MGM National Harbor
- July 26, 2024 – Richmond, Virginia at Dominion Energy Center
- July 27, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Ovens Auditorium
- July 28, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Coca-Cola Roxy
Aside from Its Time Tour Presents: Girls Night Out, Kierra Sheard, Naomi Raine, and Koryn Hawthorne will also perform at the Kirk Franklin Presents: Exodus Festival on May 25, 2024, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas.