Jain Golf's "JAINCORE" Essentials collection: Everything we know so far

Jain Golf's "JAINCORE" Essentials Collection, a unique blend of style and golf-inspired streetwear, has been making waves in the fashion industry. This collection is a perfect example of how Jain Golf, under the innovative leadership of Chris Hovsepian, is redefining golf apparel by infusing it with modern streetwear aesthetics.

Jain Golf, known for its unorthodox approach to golf fashion, has been a game changer in the industry. Founded by Chris Hovsepian, his background at Apple Music and interactions with multi-genre artists like Billie Eilish and Juice WRLD have influenced the brand’s dynamic ethos.

The JAINCORE collection, with its array of stylish apparel, is now available for golf enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals. The release of this collection marks a significant moment for Jain Golf, expanding its reach beyond the golf course into the realm of everyday fashion.

The JAINCORE collection is Jain Golf's foray into traditional apparel collections, blending the essence of golf with the vibrancy of streetwear. Notably, the brand isn’t just about what one wears on the course. It’s about integrating the love for golf into everyday life, as seen in their adult coffee table book that established them as an emerging brand.

From t-shirts and long sleeves to hoodies and accessories designed for both men and women, each piece is a statement in itself, exemplifying the brand's unique take on golf fashion.

One of the highlights of the "JAINCORE" Essentials Collection is the Thermal Crop Top which is designed for comfort and style. Made with cozy waffle material, it features Jain Golf's printed graphics on the chest, making it a trendy yet comfy option for both on and off the golf course.

In a similar vein, the Jain Cap 3.0 is an embodiment of the brand's creative vision. This deep-crowned cotton hat boasts a striking white base, contrasted with a yellow bill, and is adorned with the iconic golf ball embroidery, a signature of Jain Golf's aesthetic.

As the colder months approach, the JAINCORE Sweatpants become essential. They are lined with soft fleece, ensuring warmth and comfort, and are perfect for a casual day out or a relaxing day at home.

Jain Golf's "JAINCORE" Essentials collection (Image via Jain.Golf)

The price range of the products from "JAINCORE" Essentials Collection is as given below:

JAINCORE: Long Sleeve 001: $49.25

JAINCORE: T-Shirt 001: $45.65

JAINCORE: Long Sleeve 002: $45.65

JAINCORE: Stealth Hoodie: $90.09

JAINCORE: Sweatpant: $69.67

JAINCORE: Thermal Crop Top: $52.86

Jain Cap 3.0: $43.25

Jain Golf's Journey

Jain Golf has rapidly evolved from its initial offerings, like the unique adult coffee table book, to this comprehensive apparel collection. The brand's journey is a testament to its commitment to innovation and its ability to stay ahead of trends, merging the world of golf with contemporary fashion.

Jain Golf's "JAINCORE" Essentials collection (Image via Jain.Golf)

This collection is a reflection of Jain Golf's innovative spirit and its commitment to creating products that resonate with the modern consumer.

Whether on the golf course or out in the city, JAINCORE offers the perfect blend of comfort, style, and golf-inspired design. Grab your favorite pieces from this limited collection and embody the essence of contemporary golf fashion.