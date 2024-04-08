Jordan Peele: Decoding creative journey from writing Key & Peele to directing Get Out, and producing Monkey Man

The creative journey of Jordan Peele displays his adaptability as well as his brilliance in the entertainment industry. Beginning as a writer and actor in the comedy sketch show Key & Peele, Peele proved that he could come up with unexpected plots and make them meaningful and relatable for the audience.

His first movie as a director, Get Out, premiered to great reviews and became a box-office smash, for which he was awarded an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. Peele's boundary-pushing method blends genres as well as infuses social commentary.

The fact that he stands for diversity and representation can be seen in his work, especially as a director and a curator. Monkey Man, the latest film, directed by Dev Patel and produced by Peele is a gritty action revenge story set in India. Peele's influence on the horror genre and devotion to exposing societal themes places him among the significant movie creators globally.

Jordan Peele's produced movies have been major box-office hits

The box office performance of Jordan Peele's movies is always exceptional, with the directing works getting high critical and commercial praise. Peele's ability to mix innovative storytelling and societal commentaries has connected with audiences, making him a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood.

How did Jordan Peele start Monkeypaw Productions?

Peele's company is named Monkeypaw Productions (Image via YouTube/Key and Peele, 0:30)

Inspired by The Monkey's Paw, a horror short story by W.W. Jacobs, Jordan Peele established his own company, Monkeypaw Productions. Monkeypaw's name is inspired by this tale that centers around wishes and their side effects.

He was specifically propelled by the story's moral about being careful about what one goes for, linking that to his early career days over at MADtv. Peele wasn't happy with the work he was doing and used the story's moral to drive his production company toward challenging traditional storytelling.

The goal of Monkeypaw Productions and Peele is to let unique voices be heard and to come up with a different way of telling stories that is, according to him, beyond making money.

All Jordan Peele-produced movies' box-office collection and budget

Jordan Peele-produced films have accomplished celebrated commercial success, which differ in budgets and earnings. Here is, as per Slashfilm and Screen Rant, a summary of the box-office collections and budgets for some of Jordan Peele's produced movies:

Get Out (2017)

Box Office Collection: $255.7 million

Budget: $4.5 million

Us (2019)

Box Office Collection: $255.2 million

Budget: $20 million

Nope (2022)

Box Office Collection: $172 million

Budget: $68 million

Storks (2016)

Box Office Collection: $183.5 million

Budget: $70 million

Keanu (2016)

Box Office Collection: $20.7 million

Budget: $15 million

Wanderlust (2012)

Box Office Collection: $23.8 million

Budget: $35 million

The Bob's Burgers Movie (2022)

Box Office Collection: $34.1 million

Monkey Man's premiere box-office collection

Dev Patel in Monkey Man (Image via YouTube/Universal Pictures, 1:06)

The film Monkey Man opened with $1.4 million in ticket sales. It was originally intended for a Netflix release but eventually was bought by Universal and Jordan Peele's company, Monkeypaw Productions.

The film was released at 592 different cinemas across the UK and Ireland via Universal. The opening word-of-mouth reviews of the movie are good, with fans admiring its resemblance to the original John Wick.

Jordan Peele has an eye for unconventional horror movies

Peele's individual and innovative style, mixing terror with social commentary and deep psychology, provokes positive reviews and closes the gap between his movies and the genre.

How did Jordan Peele change the horror genre?

Peele's films transform the image of horror (Image via YouTube/ Late Night with Seth Meyers, 1:52)

Jordan Peele has, in his own way, revolutionized the horror trope by introducing his unique narrative style and underlying social message. Through various ways such as parody to comedy to societal themes, Peele has uniquely blended horror to make it a better movie that can be enjoyed by almost everyone.

His influence is undoubtedly the springboard for a new generation of BIPOC filmmakers as well as the revival of a unique type of storytelling within the horror niche. Peele's films not only belong to a genre that is traditionally overlooked, but they have also helped to transform the public's image of horror.

They have proven that the genre can be more than just entertainment; rather, it can be a way for filmmakers to make a statement about society.

Out There Screaming: An Anthology of New Black Horror book by Jordan Peele: Synopsis explored

This book contains a collection curated by Peele (Image via YouTube/Book Break by Pan Macmillan, 2:22)

Out There Screaming: An Anthology of New Black Horror, curated by Jordan Peele, is a game-changing compilation of horror stories by Black writers that explores the fictional and the painfully real sides of injustice.

This anthology is curated by Peele, with each narrator telling their story in their own way, defying the norm of traditional horror storytelling. The stories in this book make readers question what it is to be afraid of and redefine it.

This horror anthology has contributions from considered the best authors like N. K. Jemisin, Rebecca Roanhorse, Tananarive Due, and Nnedi Okorafor. This master class in horror gives the same goosebumps as Peele's movies.

Why is Jordan Peele so good at horror?

A scene from Peele's Us (Image via YouTube/ Universal Pictures, 0:07)

In recent years, Jordan Peele has evolved into an expert in the genre, by combining elements of social commentary, psychological thriller, and chilling scares.

Peele's uniqueness as a horror director is revealed through his capacity to creatively and independently construct stories that do not conform to the classical horror genre.

He works a lot with the themes of modern society, for example in Us he represents the failure of the American dream, and in Candyman the power of storytelling. The movies provide psychological horror, great characters, and suspense.

What does Jordan Peele write about?

Jordan Peele, who made a name for himself in the comedy genre, has found success in horror as well. One of Peele's writing strategies is using subtle sounds and visuals to affect the audience's mood.

What inspired Jordan Peele to write Get Out?

Get Out was influenced by A Nightmare on Elm Street (Image via YouTube/ Universal Pictures, 0:16)

The foundation for the work of Jordan Peele on Get Out was his childhood experience with horror movies, particularly A Nightmare on Elm Street. The poster and the character of Freddy Krueger left a really deep mark on him, making him interested in horror and motivated to write his own scary stories.

Peele decided that his new life purpose was not to make people laugh but to scare them just like one of his favorites, Rod Serling. On top of that, Peele's writing deals with the themes and injustices of society often in the horror genre.

His works have been introduced as groundbreaking explorations on racial topics, white savior tropes, black fetishism, and ignorance of White Liberals.

How did Jordan Peele make an impact with his writing?

A lot of his films deal with racial identities (Image via YouTube/The Daily Show, 1:29)

Jordan Peele's contribution to the genre of horror can be linked to three reasons. First, his narrative where he merges horror with social commentary produces a witty story that appeals to a wide audience. Peele's films are about race, privileges, and society's perception as they are not just the typical scary movies.

Next, Peele's ability to build a mysterious and unorthodox story ensures his films do not fall under the typical horror genre. Third, through both his directing and curating, Peele shows his devotion to diversity and representation in the horror genre.

What genre does Jordan Peele write?

The iconic scene from Us (Image via YouTube/Universal Pictures, 0:10)

The writing of Jordan Peele is well-known for its ability to mix genres. Peele is no stranger to exploring various genres in his films, but more often than not, he will take a genre and then flip it upside down with the might of horror. For example, he saw Get Out a romance film, and Nope a western.

While Peele doesn't specify the genre that Us falls under, it is usually speculated to belong to horror, slasher, comedy, black comedy, thriller, philosophical drama, and maybe a little bit of sci-fi. Genre blending and having distinct narratives in Peele’s writings are the strongest characteristics of his writing style.

What does Jordan Peele say about Us?

According to Peele, Us is a horror movie about a family and the breakdown of the American dream.

He has also stated to the Golden Globes,

The reason I created this movie stems from this notion that we are our worst enemies – as individuals but also as a society and as a group.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Peele explained that he wanted to explore the idea of:

"The duality of human nature."

He also added,

"We are all capable of both good and evil."

Moreover, he pointed out that the movie is preoccupied with themes of privilege and class, and how the American dream can be very deceptive. Peele has also touched on the indirect meanings of Us, such as the importance behind the number 11 and the symbolism of rabbits.

How did the comedy sketch, Key & Peele come to production? Explored

The comedy sketch show Key & Peele came to production through the joint effort of Kegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, who are both sons of Black fathers and white mothers.

Their mixed background was a cross-cultural gateway that they could use to research and develop a multitude of characters and themes in their sketches.

By getting into the skin of different characters, like nerds, bullies, icons, and buppies, they were up to confronting race and cultural issues boldly and freshly.

One of the most popular recurring skits had Peele portraying an unflustered Barack Obama, while Key fighting with it, like Luther, who was acting out the President allowing his true thoughts and feelings.

The duo stands out from other comedians for having first attempted the feat of applauding and critiquing racially divided/unified cultures with satire yet simultaneously demonstrating love and respect for the social issues, which finally won them the Peabody Award for their inspired satire on social problems.

Did Jordan Peele quit acting?

Nope came out in 2022 and continued Peele's fame (Image via YouTube/Universal Pictures, 0:25)

Peele disclosed that he left the acting business due to a proposal to the playing the role of Poop in The Emoji Movie. It is a widely criticized film, which was among the worst in terms of its ratings. He was offered the role, but he declined when he learned that Sir Patrick Stewart had already been cast to play the role.

This experience forced him to reassess his acting career, and he decided to concentrate more on directing and writing instead. Another reason that pushed Peele to leave acting is the success of his directing debut, Get Out, which was nominated in four categories at the Oscars. He has ever since emerged as a widely acknowledged and well-respected filmmaker in the industry.

Monkey Man, which stars Dev Patel, Vipin Sharma, and Sobhita Dhulipala, was released on April 5, 2024.