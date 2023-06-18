Let's Get Divorced on Netflix: Release date, air time, trailer, and more details

Netflix's new Japanese drama series, Let's Get Divorced, is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 3.01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. The show narrates the intriguing story of a couple who realize that they no longer love each other and decide to get a divorce.

However, the process isn't as easy as they'd imagined as life forces them to stay together. It stars Tori Matsuzaka and Riisa Naka in the lead roles, along with numerous other notable actors playing significant supporting characters. The series is written by critically acclaimed screenwriters Kankurô Kudô and Shizuka Ôishi.

Netflix's Let's Get Divorced trailer showcases a married couple's complicated relationship

The official trailer for Let's Get Divorced was released by Netflix on May 19, 2023, and it offers a peek into the various important events set to unfold in the new show. The trailer opens with the lead couple's voiceovers that define the tone of the series. The husband says,

''That's when I thought, "God sent this woman to be my wife."

The wife then adds,

''I thought he'd be the one to show me a new world.''

The trailer briefly goes on to depict the couple's dynamic and complicated relationship. However, it does not reveal any major spoilers that could potentially ruin the viewing experience for fans.

Overall, it maintains a warm and funny tone that fans of romantic comedies would certainly love. Along with the trailer, Netflix also put out the official synopsis of the movie on their YouTube channel, which reads:

''A politician and his actress wife have been married for five years... but their domestic bliss now faces a crisis, including a fling, an affair and potential divorce! What should be an issue between just the two of them causes an uproar that sweeps up everyone in their orbit! Where will this dizzy divorce drama end up?''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, viewers can expect a hilarious and dramatic series that explores a number of fascinating themese like love, marriage, romance, and many more. Details about the number of episodes have not yet been revealed, but fans can expect all the episodes to drop on Netflix on the same day.

More details about Let's Get Divorced cast

Let's Get Divorced stars Tori Matsuzaka in one of the lead roles as Taishi Shoji. He's the husband who no longer seems to be in love with his wife. Apart from that, not many other details about his character are known at this point.

Tori Matsuzaka looks quite impressive in the series' trailer as he perfectly captures his character's confusion, anger, and angst with remarkable ease. Viewers can expect him to deliver a memorable performance in the show. His other acting credits include Whisper of the Heart, A Morning of Farewell, and If I'd kissed her, to name a few.

Starring alongside him in another key role is Riisa Naka, who dons the role of Yui Kurosawa. Yui is Taishi's wife who also wants to get a divorce as she no longer loves him. Riisa Naka looks fantastic in the trailer and promises to deliver an impressive performance.

The actress is known for her performances in Tokyo MER: Mobile Emergency Room: The Movie, TOKYO MER: Mobile Emergency Room, and Alice in Borderland, among many more.

Don't forget to catch all episodes of Let's Get Divorced on Netflix on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

