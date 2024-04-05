Jennifer Garner’s character in Felicity explored as actress recalls crying in the bathroom after audition

During her appearance on The Ringer’s Dear Felicity podcast, Jennifer Garner shared a surprising anecdote about her emotional reaction after she auditioned for Felicity. Revealing how she stormed into the bathroom to cry just after the audition, she said:

"I remember the audition. I remember going into the bathroom afterwards because the scene was so emotional and I needed to cry. I needed to hide in the bathroom stall and finish the cry that I started in the audition because it was such a powerful scene."

To this, the host of the podcast and the former Felicity star, Greg Grunberg, joked and said:

"That makes sense to me because you’re not very good. I totally get it. I mean, notes, notes — you know what? Let me give her a block of notes to take home."

However, Jennifer Garner then gave a reply to the host, saying how she loves feedback. She responded:

"I do need that, though. I’ve always loved a ton of feedback. I love that about working with J.J. and with Matt. They are helpful and they are true directors. They aren't just like, ‘Okay, that seems fine. You have another one in you?’ They have an idea, and they're helping guide you to the best version of whatever you show up with."

She concluded by saying how the emotional audition made her sure of the role, as she said:

"After the first read, then I really was invested and was like, 'Oh gosh, I really wanna do this.'"

Jennifer Garner portrayed the role of Hanna Bibb in Felicity. While the actress was a guest star on the show, she was much loved for her performance as she played the role of Noel Crane’s ex-girlfriend.

Jennifer Garner appeared in season one and four of Felicity: More details about her role in the show explored

Jennifer Garner, known for her portrayal of Hanna Bibb in the drama series Felicity, appeared for a short time in season 1. However, due to the impact of her performance, she returned in season 4. In Felicity, Hanna Bibb, played by Jennifer Garner, is Noel Crane’s girlfriend. While the couple is in a long-distance relationship, Hanna breaks up with Noel during the Thanksgiving holiday.

In her short scenes, she then reveals to Noel that she is breaking up with him as she had been spending time with someone else at her college. While she appeared for a brief few scenes in the series, the makers of the show were so moved by her performance that they again cast her in Abram’s next TV series, Alias, where she played the lead role of Sydney Bristow from 2001 to 2006.

In her interview, Jennifer talked at length about the emotional episode she had in the washroom, shedding light on her process. Additionally, she praised J.J. Abrams and the creator, Matt Reeves, calling them, “true directors who are helping and guide you to the best version of whatever you show up with.”

Felicity is an American TV series that ran for four seasons, comprising a total of 84 episodes. The show revolves around the college life of its main character, Felicity Porter, who attends the University of New York. Premiering in September 1998, the show concluded with its last episode airing in May 2002.