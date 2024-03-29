Jennifer Garner, known for her role in Law and Orders and admired for her flawless appearance in her 50s, has garnered attention from beauty enthusiasts keen to know about her skincare regime.

Jennifer Garner, the mother of three, has been quite vocal about her skincare products in several interviews. She often underscored the significance of skincare elements like retinol, hyaluronic acids, etc. The actress has been a brand ambassador for Neutrogena for a long time, and she continues to use their products.

In an interview with WWW, Garner highlighted her nighttime skincare routine, which begins with cleansing her face before applying retinol-based products. During the daytime, she opts for a hyaluronic acid gel-based cream and sunscreen to protect the skin. Looking at her skincare routine, it seems that Garner approaches skincare with a keen understanding, ensuring her skin has balanced elements.

What are the skincare products Jennifer Garner uses in her fifties?

Jennifer Garner begins her morning with Neutrogena Hydro Boost Moisturizer with SPF 50. Apart from that, she includes Retinol Regenerating Cream from Neutrogena, Hydro Boost with Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Gel Cleanser, and Hydroboost Water Cream.

The actress told the WWW about hyaluronic acid and retinol:

"Every other night, I'll use the Hydro Boost, the hyaluronic acid, because retinol is really putting your skin to work and saying, "Hey, get to work, regenerate, turn over cells. Let's go." And then hyaluronic acid is just like, "Let's just bring moisture to the surface of the skin barrier, and let's plump you up and quench your thirst and make you look dewy."

However, Jennifer Garner does not rely only on skincare products. She is quite disciplined with her workout sessions where she does strength training, plyometrics, and dance sessions. with her trainer. Beth Nicely. She feels more herself after the intense workout sessions with a lot of sweat. She also cut down on alcohol for better skin.

Products used by Jennifer Garner are:

1) Neutrogena Hydro Boost Moisturizer with SPF 50

The Hydro Boost Moisturizer with SPF 50 is formulated with salicylic acid, glycerine, and hyaluronic acid, which provide a lot of benefits. The lightweight formula helps to get it absorbed into the skin without leaving any white cast. Moreover, the antioxidant inclusions protect the skin from adverse weather.

Price: $19.99 (Neutrogena, Amazon, Walmart)

2) Neutrogena Retinol Regenerating Cream

The Retinol Regenerating Cream is one of the top-rated products from the brand, particularly for fighting wrinkles. Dermatologist-tested retinol is the key element of the product, helping to remove fine lines and dullness. Also, hyaluronic acid inclusion helps to retain moisture and rejuvenate the skin.

Price: $27.99 (Neutrogena)

3) Neutrogena Hydro Boost with Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Gel Cleanser

Another star product from the brand, this Hydrating Gel Cleanser is formulated with hyaluronic acid, which keeps the face hydrated after the wash. Featuring ingredients such as glycerin and hydrolyzed potato. this cleanser offers both cleansing and nourishing benefits for the skin. The product is soap-free, paraben-free and fragrance-free.

Price: $11.59 (Neutrogena)

4) Neutrogena Hydroboost Water Cream

The Hydroboost water cream, a gel-based product, is filled with hyaluronic acid and amino acids, retaining the moisture on the skin. The cream helps to provide hydrated skin for at least 72 hours, while electrolytes and essential lipids help to smoothen the skin.

Price: $22.99 (Neutrogena)

In her 50s, Jennifer Garner seems quite disciplined with her lifestyle. According to her, "Less is more" when it comes to makeup, while she is a fan of perfume and uses Gypsy Water from Byredo. With the poised skincare products and workout, Jennifer keeps her skin healthy.