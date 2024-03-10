On International Women’s Day on March 8, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal's Instagram post featuring a photo with female entrepreneurs went viral after a woman in the front row was seen with a print edition of Love Shuttle. It is an NSFW manhwa by Korean author Aeju, depicting two men in a suggestive position.

The print edition of Love Shuttle is sold in France by Nao Studio Publishing, a recently established entity. Notably, Noémie, the founder of Nao Studio Publishing, was the individual featured in the Prime Minister’s photo holding the book.

The French Prime Minister joined in the festivities of Women's Day at Hotel Matignon, the official residence of the country’s prime minister. A photo on his Instagram account captured the moment, praising women with the caption,

"Who run the world? Girls."

Little did he know that this post would go viral for an unexpected reason. Eagle-eyed netizens, on spotting the manhwa in the photo, took to X to share their reactions. One wrote,

Internet reacts so see an NSFW manhwa, Love Shuttle, in the French Prime Minister's Instagram post

Love Shuttle is an NSFW manhwa written by Korean author Aeju. Originally posted on the webtoon site Lezhin, the story unfolds in an Omegaverse universe, exploring unique dynamics related to secondary sex traits.

Nao Studio Publishing is responsible for selling the physical edition of Love Shuttle in France. The woman in the Prime Minister’s photo holding the book is Noémie, the founder of the publishing company. Author Aeju expressed surprise upon discovering their work in the photo on their X account, @hhsis2.

To this, Nao Studio Publishing responded via their X account, @blAddictbyNao, expressing pride in the collaboration and the publication of the story. They commented:

"I am proud of our collaboration. And I wanted to introduce the first work of Nao Studio Publishing. Aeju nim, you have worked very hard, and your work is incredible. I want to highlight it. Take care of yourself please."

Enthusiastic fans of manhwa couldn't resist sharing their reactions on the internet. They expressed that encountering Love Shuttle, which is a Boys' Love (BL) book in the French Minister's post, is a rare occurrence.

In the realm of the Omegaverse, individuals are endowed with additional secondary sex traits alongside their biological characteristics. These secondary traits, classified as Alpha, Beta, and Omega, exhibit distinct attributes in terms of reproduction, behavior, and factors like reproduction cycles.

Omegaverse is believed to have originated in Supernatural fanfiction and gained widespread popularity through various series, particularly those featuring werewolves.