"Really creepy": Mitch McConnell lady in green conspiracy erupts as new angle of freeze video goes viral

US Senate Republican Mitch McConnell has become the topic of interest among netizens online. This comes after his recent incident during a press conference on Wednesday. Internet users noted that McConnell froze after a lady wearing a green outfit touched his hand gently. Conspiracy theories have since taken to social media to speculate about her actions. Responding to the same, one netizen noted:

Lee B @Lee_atlacatl @Bobby39152842 Bruh yoooo you got me thinking - really creepy

Mitch McConnell was scheduled to take part in a press conference this Wednesday to talk about bipartisan cooperation when it came to funding the defense. However, he froze for 21 seconds and stood still while his colleagues, including fellow senator John Barrasso, asked him if he was feeling okay.

Videos of the same have gone viral across the internet. Many noted that prior to the 81-year-old standing still, a woman in a green outfit came towards him and gently touched his right hand. A few netizens claimed that she poked the Kentucky senator with something. One TikToker claimed that the lady in green had a “needle thing” in her hand when she moved towards Mitch McConnell.

Coco @CocoinVegas Mitch McConnell is being controlled. Look at this bizarre scenario. He's speaking and some woman in green walks up to him and taps his hand and he immediately freezes and then other men come to walk him away from the microphone. What the hell? pic.twitter.com/BsUU0KJwVI

The TikToker in question also accused John Barrasso of pressing McConnell’s hand after the lady in green supposedly poked McConnell with a needle. The conspiracy theorists also claimed that certain people who stood with McConnell looked curious and stared at him, hoping that the needle prick worked.

YouTuber Franchot Pearson also claimed that Mitch McConnell must have been placed in a “trans state.”

The identity of the lady wearing the green outfit in question remains unknown at the time of writing this article.

It is important to note that theories of the lady in green poking Mitch McConnell with a needle are purely speculative in nature. No official sources have confirmed that the senate leader was put in danger.

Netizens respond to the viral Mitch McConnell-

lady in green conspiracy theory

Internet users had a field day with the conspiracy theory. Many expressed that the situation seemed extremely peculiar. A few tweets read:

⭐️кυит∂υ¢тσя⭐️ @kuntductor it was like he turned him back on!!!! 🤖 @Serenityin24 The other guy touched his wrist too!!! Eww… weird!it was like he turned him back on!!!! 🤖

harold smith @4pishing @Serenityin24 Hey leave the AI alone, it was just its battery out of juice.

maggie ☘️🇺🇸 @MaggieMac56 @Serenityin24 I could see touching him one time, but 2, makes me quite suspicious. What was that about?? 🤔🤔

Health experts believe Mitch McConnell experienced a mini stroke

As theories continue to take over the internet. Health experts have revealed that the politician might have experienced a mini-stroke or a transient ischemic attack. While attesting to the same, Dr. Schwamm said in an interview with The New York Times:

“If I were is doctor or was in that audience, I would have recommended he go to the emergency room immediately.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a transient ischemic attack occurs when there is a lack of blood flow in parts of one’s brain. The condition is extremely dangerous as it can lead to brain cells malfunctioning and dying.

Benny Johnson @bennyjohnson



McConnell is unwell.

He is a cancer on the GOP.

Resign



pic.twitter.com/nYzbNYHkJf After suffering a stroke on camera Mitch McConnell tries to laugh it off with a joke hastily written by his staff then proceeds to immediately freeze up again and stare off into the middle distance.McConnell is unwell.He is a cancer on the GOP.Resign

Despite many expressing serious concern over McConnell’s health, his aid said in a statement that he stepped away after simply feeling “lightheaded.”

Addressing the incident himself, McConnell claimed that he received a call from President Joe Biden, who inquired about his health.