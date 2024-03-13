"This isn’t a mistake Meghan would ever make": Sources close to Duchess of Sussex reportedly weigh in on Kate Middleton Photoshop scandal

Kate Middleton has been in the headlines for some time after a photoshopped picture featuring her kids went viral on social media. The photo was posted by Kensington Palace through their official page on X on Sunday, March 10, 2024, and it led to a lineup of reactions due to which Kate was forced to apologize.

Meanwhile, sources linked to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have now reportedly responded to the scandal. According to the New York Post’s Page Six column, sources stated that Meghan and Harry would have found themselves in a worse situation if they had done something similar. They also added:

"This isn't a mistake Meghan would ever make."

The sources further stated that the rules are different for Kate and Prince William and Meghan is known for her "freakish attention to detail."

Kate Middleton and Prince William appear together after the photo scandal: Apology and other details

Kate Middleton's photoshopped picture led to a huge debate among social media users and multiple photo agencies immediately issued a "kill notice", restricting the usage of the picture anywhere. The notice from the Associated Press stated that the photo was manipulated.

A day after the scandal happened, the Princess of Wales appeared with Prince William on March 11, 2024, near Windsor Castle in Berkshire. News 18 stated that the duo was sitting inside a car and went to the Commonwealth Day service, which was not attended by Kate.

Kensington Palace was frequently told to reveal the original picture, including journalist Piers Morgan. Morgan posted a tweet on Monday saying that it won't matter if minor changes have been made to the photo.

Kate Middleton admitted that the picture was edited in a post shared through X (formerly Twitter). Here is what Kate tweeted:

Image experts share their opinion on the photo scandal

When Kate Middleton's photo went viral, people pointed out a lot of things that proved that it was edited. The photo was in the headlines since Kate had not spoken to anyone for a long time after her abdominal surgery.

Meanwhile, BBC Verify approached a few image experts to know more details. One of them was image analysis expert Prof Hany Farid, who stated that photoshopping was used in the wrong way. He explained further and said:

"There is a relatively new feature where you have a group of people, the camera identifies them through face detection, and it takes a series of photos in rapid succession."

While speaking to Page Six, sources for the Royal Family reportedly confirmed that the photo was clicked by Prince William and the aim was to get a family picture on the occasion of Mother's Day. Meanwhile, the rest of the Royal Family members have not responded to the scandal until now.