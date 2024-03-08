What happened to Reyna Hernandez? Police suspect foul play in the disappearance of Washington business owner

On February 28, 2024, 54-year-old Reyna Hernandez, a local business owner from Renton, Washington, was reported missing by friends to authorities. This was after she did not return to her residence, answer her phone, or come to work at her hair salon, Reyna Hair Salon, in the Renton Highlands since February 26, 2024.

A press release by the Renton Police Department, Washington, stated that a friend of Reyna told authorities that he last spoke with her on February 26, 2024, between 10:00 am and 10:30 am while she was out running errands.

According to the press release by the Renton Police Department, Washington, detectives within the department suspect foul play in the disappearance of Reyna Hernandez.

Authorities suspect Reyna Hernandez was "taken against her will"

The press release by the Renton Police Department, Washington, stated that days following the report of Reyna Hernandez's disappearance, detectives followed on several search warrants and are pursuing multiple leads.

According to the press release by the Renton Police Department, Washington, Reyna reportedly told her friend on February 26, 2024, that she was going to a residence in South Renton.

Evidence obtained from the search warrants suggests that the 54-year-old business owner was taken against her volition. The press release read:

"Evidence recovered in the search warrants indicates that Ms. Hernandez was taken against her will, and we do not believe her car is currently in the area."

PEOPLE reported that Renton Police Department public information officer Meeghan Black told reporters:

"Detectives have been following multiple, multiple leads. They’ve served many search warrants and uncovered evidence that leads us to believe she was taken against her will. We do expect foul play in this case."

A press release by the Renton Police Department, Washington, mentioned that Reyna Hernandez is about six feet in height, weighing roughly 210 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes. She usually drives a white/maroon Ford Flex with Washington plates: APR9503.

Authorities are "extremely concerned" for Reyna Hernandez's well-being

KOMO News reported that Renton Police Department public information officer Meeghan Black stated that Reyna Hernandez used to reside in the home that she was reportedly going to visit in South Renton on the day of her disappearance..

Three male individuals live at that residence. Authorities have spoken to two of them and are still trying to reach out to the third one. The missing 54-year-old was familiar with the men who resided there.

According to the report by KOMO News, Meeghan Black mentioned that Reyna's family has moved from Mexico to Washington. No persons of interest or suspects have been identified or announced in the case as of yet.

KIRO 7 reported that on March 6, 2024, Meeghan Black told reporters:

"We are extremely concerned for Reyna’s well-being at this time."

The press release by the Renton Police Department, Washington, read:

"We are in contact with family and friends, and they have still not heard from Reyna, which is highly unusual."

The investigation into Reyna Hernandez's disappearance remains active and ongoing. Renton Police Department, Washington, is asking the public to contact them if they spot Reyna or her vehicle or any information relevant to the case.