What happened to Samuel Harris? Search for suspects underway as Atlanta man killed in 'targeted' attack

During a robbery in downtown Atlanta on February 5, 2024, a group of individuals shot and killed 44-year-old Samuel Harris. Fox News reported that authorities believe he was targeted.

People reported that as authorities continue the search for the suspects, they are also seeking the public's assistance to locate and identify the group.

According to the report by Fox News, along with Atlanta police asking the public to come forward for any relevant information related to this case, Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the murder of Samuel Harris. On February 7, 2024, his family announced an additional $5,000 reward.

Samuel Harris' dog was stolen during the robbery

A press release by the Atlanta Police Department stated that on February 5, 2024, shortly after 8:00 p.m., Samuel Harris, known as "JR," was targeted and robbed by a group of individuals in the area of Mitchell Street Southwest and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard Southwest.

According to the press release by the Atlanta Police Department, during the robbery, Samuel was fatally shot, and his dog, "Tequilla," was stolen.

Fox 5 Atlanta reported that on the night of February 5, 2024, Samuel was out on a walk with his pitbull Tequilla on Mitchell Street in southwest Atlanta when a group of individuals ran up on them, killed the 44-year-old, and then took Tequilla, who has not been found yet.

WSB-TV reported that it remains unclear if Samuel was shot and killed over the dog or if it was the reason why he was targeted. Authorities have not given out any description of the suspects as of now.

According to the report by Fox 5 Atlanta, on February 7, 2024, Samuel Harris' family revisited the crime scene and distributed fliers in the neighborhood to help figure out the ones behind their loved one's death.

Samuel Harris' family would be grateful to get his dog back

Fox 5 Atlanta reported that Samuel Harris' mother, Mary Boykins, got the tragic news when a police officer came to her door the next morning and notified her. Mary Boykins said:

"I couldn’t believe it. I think I’m still in shock a little bit, like I’m going to wake up and it’s a dream."

Samuel's wife of 15 years, Lea Harris, told the outlet:

"All I hear is that laugh, that laugh is definitely going to be missed. We really are here asking anybody who can tell us anything."

According to the report by Fox 5 Atlanta, Samuel's sister Liz Robinson mentioned that the family would be grateful to have his dog, Tequilla, back. Liz Robinson said:

"If you can bring that dog back to my family, we would be so grateful. It would be so grateful even if you just dropped her off in a cage in front of the police station. We would be so grateful to have a piece of him still with us."

The press release by the Atlanta Police Department mentioned that anonymous tips can also be submitted to authorities, and those who wish to remain unidentified while providing relevant information will also be eligible for the reward.

