What did Jordan Fowle do? Search underway for retired Missouri officer charged with multiple child s*x crimes

Jordan Fowle, 57, has been accused of molesting children over a long period of time. A former officer with the Town and Country Police Department, Fowle has been charged with with multiple counts of child s*x crimes, as per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

However, he has denied all the allegations, according to Richard Lozano, his defense attorney. According to charging documents, Fowle was in service when the alleged cases of abuse took place.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to child s*xual abuse. Readers' discretion is advised.

As per KSDK, law enforcement officials revealed that two underage girls have allegedly been molested by Jordan Fowle over a period of several years. While one girl was 13 when the alleged abuse started, the other one was 14 years old.

Retired officer Jordan Fowle has been accused of molesting two minor girls between 2012 and 2023

One girl was reportedly 13 years old when the alleged abuse started in 2012 and continued until 2023. The second victim was about 14, when Fowle allegedly began molesting her in 2019. According to authorities, both the victims were abused at the former officer's residence in House Springs. Authorities believe that the alleged abuse took place between August 2012 and July 2023.

According to Fox News, prosecutors filed charges against Jordan Fowle on January 16. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree child molestation, five counts of second-degree child molestation, second-degree sodomy, and second-degree s*xual abuse.

His arrest warrant also mentioned that he would be held without a bond after he was apprehended. The Town and Country Police Department believes that the incidents of abuse took place when the ex-officer was off-duty.

First Alert 4 reported that, according to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Grant Bissell, the suspected ex-cop hasn't been arrested as of now. However, deputies are currently looking for him.

According to court documents the abuse was mentally stressful for both the victims

Richard Lozano, the suspect's attorney, requested a bond reduction, citing the fact that he is a retired cop and also that he has no criminal record, until these charges came up. He spoke about his client and said,

"My client strongly denies these allegations."

As per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Jordan Fowle reportedly joined the department in 1995. Then, in February 2020, he got promoted to the designation of sergeant. Fowle retired from the department in 2023, as reported by First Alert 4.

The Town and Country Police Department issued a statement, as per which,

"The Town and Country Police Department has been in contact with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and has no reason at the present time to believe any alleged incidents occurred while Jordan Fowle was on duty, or otherwise acting in the official capacity of a Town and Country Police Officer."

The victims told the investigating officers that they were reportedly scared of the suspect because of his status in a law enforcement agency. Court documents further revealed that Fowle's actions had caused "emotional distress" in both victims. One of them allegedly had to spend some time at mental health facilities as well.