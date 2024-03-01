Dave Myers, one of the duo on BBC Two’s Hairy Bikers Go West, passed away on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. His partner on the show, Si King, announced the news of Myers' death on the Hairy Bikers' X handle on Thursday, February 29, 2024. He stated that Myers had passed away peacefully at his home and wished Myers "God's speed" upon his death, Si called his partner a "beacon in this world."

Dave Myers was diagnosed with cancer in May 2022, after which he started undergoing chemotherapy treatment. His last work for TV before his death involved filming the seven-part TV series Hairy Bikers Go West with Si King. The show features the duo’s journey down the West coast of the UK.

The cooking adventure show sees Myers and King heading from Scotland to Devon, taking in Lancashire, Merseyside, North Wales, and Bristol as per Prolific North.

BBC announced the return of Dave Myers and Si King for a new season of Hairy Bikers Go West earlier in 2024. The first episode of the ongoing seven-part series was released on February 6, 2024.

Hairy Bikers Go West was filmed along the west coast of the UK

Expand Tweet

Out of the seven episodes scheduled to air in the Hairy Bikers' latest series, four have already been aired. The first episode of Hairy Bikers Go West, released on February 6, was filmed on the Isle of Bute. The second episode, which was filmed in the Dumfries region of Galloway, aired on February 13, 2024.

The third episode showed the bikers exploring Lancashire, the country where Dave Myers was born. Covering Myers’ emotional homecoming, the episode aired on February 20, 2024.

Expand Tweet

The fourth episode covered the adventures of Myers and King in the west of Britain, where they explored Merseyside and the Wirral. The episode was aired on February 27, 2024.

The last three episodes of the cooking adventure show, which are yet to be released, will take the biker duo to North Wales, Bristol, and Devon. Here are the release dates for these upcoming episodes:

Episode 5 – March 5, 2024

Episode 6 – March 12, 2024

Episode 7 – March 19, 2024

Discussing the filming experience of Hairy Bikers Go West to Prolific North earlier in February, Si King shared how the duo had “a blast” visiting some of their “favorite places.” He added that it was "always quite nostalgic" because they could ask the other if they remembered the last time they were there.

“It’s always quite nostalgic because you always go ‘god, can you remember the last time we were here,’ that’s just the very nature of travel when you go back to places. It doesn’t necessarily mean to say that you go back to those specific places but every single part of the country has its own character and personality and feel to it,” Si said.

He went on to say:

“What was lovely is, as always on the bikers, it’s the people that make it and their characters and personalities because it’s defined by the landscape in which they live.”

The upcoming episode of Hairy Bikers Go West will be released on Tuesday evening, March 5, at 7 pm on BBC Two