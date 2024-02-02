Who was Débora Michels? Female bodybuilding influencer killed at 30, husband Alexander Gunsch confesses to murder

In a shocking turn of events, Débora Michels, a 30-year-old fitness influencer widely known as Deby, was discovered lifeless on a pavement just steps away from her parents' residence in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The incident occurred in the early hours of January 26, Friday morning.

As reported by The Sun, the local authorities have confirmed that Débora's husband, Alexander Gunsch, aged 50, confessed to her murder. CCTV footage captured the grim moment when Gunsch allegedly placed his wife's body on the pavement before fleeing the scene in his vehicle.

Débora Michels was a popular fitness influencer

Débora Michels, also known as Deby, was a fitness influencer who had garnered a thousands of followers on social media platforms, particularly Instagram, where she shared insights into her life as a personal trainer and showcased her active lifestyle. Her posts, often focused on fitness and health, resonated with thousands of followers who admired her dedication to physical well-being.

Born Débora Michels Rodrigues da Silva, she became a prominent figure in the fitness community, offering educational content and motivation to her online audience. Her popularity extended beyond her professional endeavors, as friends and acquaintances remember her as a vibrant, magnetic person who had a positive impact on everyone she encountered.

Débora Michels and her husband Alexander Gunsch (Image via @personaldebbymichels/Instagram)

Friends like Deise Chemelo, who describes Débora as an entrepreneur and fighter who gave light to every place she went, are still struggling to come to terms with the mysterious death.

Débora Michels, 30, known as Deby, was found dead on the pavement (Image via @personaldebbymichels/Instagram)

Following Débora's death, her loved ones have voiced their shock and sadness. As per reported by The Sun, her family's desire for justice was expressed by her brother, Alex Michels, who emphasised that Débora had chosen to break off her relationship with Gunsch prior to the sad event.

"This situation is revolting. What our family wants is justice. You cannot leave anyone unpunished."

Reportedly, the details surrounding her death, as revealed by Gunsch's confession to the authorities, paint a grim picture of domestic violence, leading to her untimely demise.

Confession unveils disturbing details in Débora Michels' tragic demise

The Sun reports that the local authorities have confirmed to the media that Alexander Gunsch, 50, the husband of Débora Michels Rodrigues da Silva, admitted to the tragic incident.

According to police, CCTV from security cameras captured the moment Gunsch placed his wife's body on the pavement before driving away.

Upon his arrest, Gunsch reportedly confessed to engaging in a heated argument with Débora, during which he grabbed her by the neck, lifted her, and threw her against a wardrobe, causing her to lose consciousness.

Despite being married for a decade, Débora had decided to end the relationship before the unfortunate event.

Gunsch claimed that he initially intended to take her to the hospital but, upon realizing she had passed away, panicked and drove her to her parents' house, leaving her outside.

Débora's lifeless body was discovered under a blanket in front of their home in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, on Friday morning.

Debora and her husband Alex, who is accused of her murder (Image via @personaldebbymichels/Instagram)

The family, grappling with the loss, mourned Débora's passing at a funeral held on Saturday, followed by her interment at the Municipal Cemetery of Montenegro.

The police continue their inquiries into the circumstances surrounding Débora Michels' untimely death.

According to the reports from local media, Debora's funeral occurred on Saturday, January 27. Subsequently, she was laid to rest in the Municipal Cemetery of Montenegro at approximately 11 am on the same day.