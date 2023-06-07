Who is the Richmond shooting suspect? Gunman identified as two fatally shot at high school graduation ceremony

Authorities identified Amari Pollard as the Richmond shooting suspect who killed two and injured five others at a high school graduation ceremony outside Altria Theater. On Tuesday, June 6,19-year-old gunman Amari Pollard, armed with four guns, opened fire outside Altria Theater in downtown Richmond, Virginia, as a crowd of graduates and their families were exiting the venue following Huguenot High's graduation ceremony.

The suspect, who tried to flee on foot, was reportedly arrested at the scene. Shawn Jackson, 18, and his father, Renzo Smith, 36, were identified as the victims killed in Tuesday's mass shooting. Jackson had reportedly walked in the ceremony moments before he was killed.

Simone Cuccurullo @SimoneNBC12 #NEW this morning: Amari Ty-Jon Pollard, of Henrico, is facing second-degree murder with more potential charges in connection to yesterdays deadly shooting. He is being held without bond. @NBC12 #NEW this morning: Amari Ty-Jon Pollard, of Henrico, is facing second-degree murder with more potential charges in connection to yesterdays deadly shooting. He is being held without bond. @NBC12

On Wednesday, June 7, police said that Amari Pollard, who was reportedly acquainted with Shawn Jackson, targeted the victim due to an unknown long-running dispute.

Richmond Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards said Pollard and Jackson were involved in a dispute for more than a year, noting that the details of the dispute were being investigated. Per Federal News Network, in a news conference on Wednesday, Edwards said:

“This was targeted at one individual … that’s what we know at this time.”

Edwards said that he suspected Pollard had attended the ceremony before the shooting. Pollard then allegedly had a word with the victim outside the venue before walking up to his car to retrieve a gun to shoot the 18-year-old.

Richmond shooting suspects Amari Pollard arraigned on two counts of second-degree murder

Colette McEachin, Richmond’s top prosecutor, said that Richmond shooting suspect, Amari Pollard, who was held without bond, was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of second-degree murder.

The shooting on Tuesday saw hundreds of terrified people scrambling for cover as the gunman opened fire outside Altria Theater in Richmond, Virginia.

Moms Demand Action @MomsDemand The two people who were fatally shot outside a graduation ceremony in Richmond, VA yesterday have been identified as Shawn Jackson, 18, and his stepfather, Lorenzo “Renzo” Smith, 36. Shawn’s 9-year-old sister was struck by a car amid the chaos. Five other people were wounded by… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The two people who were fatally shot outside a graduation ceremony in Richmond, VA yesterday have been identified as Shawn Jackson, 18, and his stepfather, Lorenzo “Renzo” Smith, 36. Shawn’s 9-year-old sister was struck by a car amid the chaos. Five other people were wounded by… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/S1ZXFTVZCS

The shooting killed Shawn Jackson and his father Renzo Smith and injured five others. Authorities said that a nine-year-old girl identified as victim Shawn Jackson’s sister was also injured after she was struck by a vehicle when trying to flee the shooting.

Jackson’s mother Tameeka Jackson-Smith told Federal News Network that shortly after receiving his diploma, her son walked to a nearby Monroe park with his father to reunite with the rest of their family when the gunman opened fire. She said:

“He was so happy — oh my God — because he got to graduate. He worked hard.”

Tameeka said that she was walking toward her son and husband when she saw the suspect run up behind them before starting to shoot. She added:

“He was just running and shooting. I had my daughter beside me and I saw her get hit by a car. My niece almost got hit by a car. I was trying to grab them.”

As police continue to investigate, they are asking anyone who was near the shooting to call a tip line with videos or images connected to the incident.

