Who was Scott Earl? Funeral details revealed as beloved Bedford teacher and coach passes away

The community in Temperance, Michigan is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher named Scott Earl. Scott, who was an English teacher and coach at Bedford High School, passed away unexpectedly on the night of Monday, January 29, 2024, at his home. Details about his funeral service were made available online for those who want to attend it.

A table was also set up near the Bedford High School cafeteria earlier this week for students to share their memories of Earl on a banner. A gathering for current students and alumni to honor Scott Earl is scheduled to take place at 2:45 pm on Friday, February 2, 2024, at the school’s cafeteria. The district’s counseling staff and emotional services teams will be offering support to school members.

Following his passing, the school’s principal, Kevin Weber, released a statement. In the statement, he noted that Scott had touched many lives and the community was still working their way "through emotions and feelings."

Bedford’s superintendent, Carl Shultz, sent an email to families in the community. It called Scott Earl an “esteemed high school teacher” who “dedicated his life to shaping the minds and hearts of our students."

“He brought passion, creativity and unwavering dedication to his role, leaving an indelible mark on the lives of those he taught and coached. His commitment to excellence and the well-being of our students made him an invaluable and cherished member of our educational family.” Carl added.

Everything to know about Scott Earl as details about funeral services get released online

Scott Earl is a Blissfield High School alum, best known for his track and field athletic skills. He is also a Hope College and University of Toledo graduate. He joined Bedford High School in August 1999.

According to Sandy Kraine, the Bedford district’s communications and grant specialist, Earl wasn't just an English teacher but also a cross-country and track coach. He was a National Honor Society advisor and mentor as well, Sandy noted.

Scott Earl was passionate about helping the Bedford student community and organized the Bedford Points of Light. This allowed students to help those who needed a helping hand. Through Bedford Points of Light, volunteers were able to help elderly citizens through the committee. He also hosted the recent Bedford Alumni Panel in December.

Scott Earl is survived by his wife Jennifer, his mother, his four children, five grandchildren, his parents-in-law, and his siblings. Earl was a member of Odd Fellows Lodge #467 in Lambertville as well as Blissfield’s Element Church.

According to Legacy, a service will be held at Bedford Senior High School at 2:45 pm on February 2, 2024. Visitation at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home at 1960 Smith Road will be allowed between 1 pm and 5 pm on February 4, 2024. The celebration of life will take place on the same day and venue at 5 pm.

According to The Monroe News, the family has suggested making donations in Earl’s memory to the Bedford Branch of the Monroe County Library System.

A Facebook page called the Memories of Mr. Scott Earl revealed that the High School had shared an online document for students to share their "Earl's Pearls." This was a concept created by Earl where he would share “concise words of wisdom.”

An online poster revealed that the collection of Earl’s Pearls from the student community would be shared with his family and loved ones.