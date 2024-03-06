Why was Jaskirat Kaur aka Jasmine Kang arrested? Rowley Regis mother charged after 10-year-old Shay Kang's death

The West Midlands Police Department has confirmed the arrest of Jaskirat Kaur, 33, also known as Jasmine Kang, in connection with the tragic death of her 10-year-old daughter, Shay Kang.

On March 4, 2024, Shay Kang from Rowley Regis was found dead at her residence. Reports claim that she was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene. Following the case, Shay's mother was charged with the murder of the 10-year-old. She will appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on March 6, 2024, says West Midlands Police, as reported by BBC.

Shay was a student at Brickhouse Primary School in Rowley Regis. According to school authorities, she was a "bright" and "fun-loving" student.

On Monday afternoon, March 4, 2024, at around 12:10 pm local time, Shay Kang was discovered fatally injured at her residential place in Rowley Regis. Jaskirat Kaur, Shay Kang's mother, has now been formally charged with her daughter's death.

While the specifics of the charges have not been disclosed, authorities have confirmed that Jaskirat Kaur will appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

The lead investigator officer of West Midlands Police, Detective Inspector Dan Jarratt, said,

"Our thoughts remain with Shay's family and friends. Her tragic death has had a profound impact on those who knew her as well as the wider community. We ask that they are left to grieve in private as our enquiries continue."

Residents claimed that Shay Kang had lived in the house with her mother for a long time. Just days before her death, she was reportedly in care. Also, as per The Mirror, she played with children in the cul-de-sac on Sunday evening, March 3, 2024.

Shay Kang was a student at Brickhouse Primary School Rowley Regis and was one of the brightest and most fun-loving girls, as the school stated on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

"Our school is deeply saddened by the tragic death of one of our children. Shay was a bright, happy, fun-loving child who was well liked by all, and she will be very sadly missed by everyone. School is the heart of the community, and we have already begun working with our children and staff to support them following this devastating news."

The leader of Sandwell Council stated that this was a "devastating" loss for everyone.

"This is a devastating loss, and our thoughts are with everyone who knew Shay. We know we have a strong community in this part of Rowley Regis and that people will pull together to support each other at this terrible time. We are supporting the school and also working closely with relevant partner organisations."

As the investigation progresses, the West Midlands Police Department stated that they are not looking for any other suspects in the investigation, and a postmortem will be conducted to know the cause of death.