Royal Blood 2024 UK tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Royal Blood 2024 UK tour is scheduled to be held from June 11, 2024, to June 15, 2024, in venues across mainland UK and Scotland. The new tour in addition to the dates previously announced will be a follow-up of the band's supporting performances for the Queens of the Stone Age tour.

The band announced the new tour, which will feature performances in the cities of Glasgow, Norwich, and Bristol, via a post on their official Facebook page on February 19, 2024.

Presale for the tour will be available from February 21, 2024, at 09:00 a.m. GMT. The presale will be available exclusively to the band's mailing list members, which can be registered at the official website of the band.

General tickets will be available from February 23, 2024, at 09:00 a.m. GMT. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article. Tickets can be purchased via the above-mentioned official website.

Royal Blood 2024 UK tour dates and venues

Royal Blood is set to start their 2024 live performance with a series of performances in support of Queens of the Stone Age in North America, with their last performance with the latter scheduled to end on May 8, 2024, with a show in South Carolina.

This will followed by several festival performances, including Shaky Knees Festival, Welcome to Rockville 2024 as well as Rock Im Park and Rock am Ring. After these performances, the band will embark on the newly announced UK tour.

The full list of dates and venues for the Royal Blood 2024 UK tour is given below:

June 11, 2024 - Glasgow, Scotland, at O2 Academy Glasgow

June 12, 2024 - Norwich, UK, at UEA

June 15, 2024 - Bristol, UK, at O2 Academy Bristol

The dates and venues for the Royal Blood's supporting performances for Queens of the Stone Age are also given below:

May 2, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina, at Red Hat Amphitheater

May 6, 2024 – Portsmouth, Virginia, at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

May 7, 2024 – Wilmington, North Carolina, at Live Oak Bank Pavilion

May 8, 2024 – North Charleston, South Carolina, at Firefly Distillery

May 10, 2024 – Hollywood, Florida, at Hard Rock Live

After the UK tour, the band will continue with their festival performances, with appearances scheduled for festivals such as Rock Werchter, Hellfest, Pinkpop Festival, Download Festival as well as Rock am Ring festival.

Royal Blood released their latest studio album, Back to the Water Below, on September 1, 2024. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Kiwi as well as the UK album charts.

Speaking about the album in an exclusive interview with NME on September 2, 2023, band member Mike Kerr stated:

"There are nods to stuff we did on the first album, but for me, making records feels like you’re trying to hit the bullseye of what you want to make. They all miss, but this one feels the closest. It’s the closest we’ve got to who we are as a band, the music we like and the songs we want to play live."

Band member Ben Thatcher added:

"This record felt more enjoyable than the previous two, just because we got to let loose a little bit with it. With the first album, we had no idea how it was going to go down and it’s the same kind of thing this time around. But, we have the confidence behind us now we’ve made three other albums."

Royal Blood is best known for their titled debut studio album, Royal Blood, which was released on August 22, 2014. The platinum-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the UK album chart.