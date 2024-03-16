The reality TV personality Savannah Chrisley, recognized from Chrisley Knows Best, was the celebrity hiding behind the Afghan Hound mask on The Masked Singer season 11.

The March 13, 2024, episode honored the 85th anniversary of the classic film The Wizard of Oz with an Oz-inspired theme. Despite admitting she lacks musical talent, Chrisley stepped outside her comfort zone with a memorable rendition of The Lion Sleeps Tonight by The Tokens.

In an Entertainment Weekly interview published on March 14, Chrisley explained that her motivation for appearing on the show was to connect with her family during a challenging period. Her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, are currently incarcerated for convictions related to bank fraud and tax evasion. Savannah's participation brought joy to her family amid these difficulties.

Savannah Chrisley's The Masked Singer appearance bridges the gap with incarcerated parents

The Masked Singer season 11's The Wizard of Oz Night episode featured a variety of acts paying homage to the beloved classic movie. Savannah Chrisley, concealed behind the Afghan Hound costume, performed The Lion Sleeps Tonight on stage. While admitting she is not a talented singer, Chrisley's rendition was brimming with energy and charisma.

The judges' guesses veered towards other celebrities, underscoring the surprise when Chrisley was revealed. Savannah Chrisley's decision to participate in The Masked Singer was an act of solidarity and connection with her parents, who are able to watch television despite their incarceration.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly on March 14, Savannah expressed the reasons behind her participation:

“I wanted to do it because this year I like to say it's my year of yes. So I don't want to turn down any opportunity that comes my way, but also whenever it comes to TV stuff, my parents can watch this."

"So if it means that they get to watch it and still feel like they're a part of our life and get to laugh a little bit, then I will embarrass myself a thousand times over just to make that happen." She continued.

Further, when asked whether her parents knew what she did, she replied:

“So, they know that I did it, and obviously they don't know which one I am or who I am because I was like, hey, that takes the fun out of it. I want you to watch it yourself. So I'm really excited for that."

This gesture was a means to share moments of laughter and joy with them, bridging the gap caused by their separation. This philosophy guided her to The Masked Singer stage, where she sought to demonstrate courage and a positive spirit in the face of adversity.

She was questioned about her parents' reactions to her appearance during the same interview, to which she said:

“Well, they're going to die laughing. My father's going to be like, please don't ever sing again. Because out of our family, he is the only one with any musical abilities. So honestly, they're just going to be hysterically laughing and ask me to not ever sing again, which I will totally respect and hop on board with."

Meanwhile, beyond her role on The Masked Singer and entrepreneurial endeavors, she has taken on the responsibility of caring for her younger siblings, Grayson and Chloe. The situation has undoubtedly influenced her career choices, pushing her towards ventures that allow for flexibility and a focus on family values.

The Masked Singer season 11 can be streamed on Hulu, Tubi, and Fox's website.