The Traitors' Evie shares details about her partner Kayleigh Deane

Evie Morrison, 29, known for her participation in the second series of the BBC game show The Traitors, has captured public attention not just for her gameplay but also for her personal life, particularly her relationship with Kayleigh Deane. A veterinary nurse by profession, Evie hails from Inverness, close to the scenic Ardross Castle where The Traitors is filmed.

Evie gained recognition as an LGBT icon on the show, revealing her relationship with her partner, Kayleigh, and their life with two rescue dogs. Her role on the show as a 'faithful' was marked by a strategy of emotional detachment, a skill honed through her professional experience.

She faced a challenging moment in the pre-finale Banishment fight with Jasmine Boatswain, which contributed to her being voted off.

Personal life of The Traitors' Evie Morrison with Kayleigh Deane

Evie Morrison and Kayleigh Deane's relationship began around February 2021, which is evident if one scrolls through their Instagram profiles. Their social media posts not only chronicle the development of their relationship but also marked a significant milestone – their engagement.

In December 2021, amidst the rugged beauty of the Scottish Highlands, Evie proposed to Kayleigh, a moment they shared with their followers.

This personal event gained wider public attention when Evie Morrison, during her time on The Traitors, spoke about her partner.

Evie's candid revelations on the show brought her personal life into the spotlight, intertwining her on-screen presence with her off-screen reality.

The couple's love for the outdoors is a prominent feature of their life together. Evie Morrison's Instagram account, @happyblondehiker, is a testament to their shared passion for nature.

It features numerous posts of their hiking adventures across various trails and locations, often accompanied by their two rescue terriers, Dash and Arlo. These dogs are not just pets but integral members of their family, joining them in their love for nature.

The couple's outdoor activities extend beyond hiking, with posts depicting their enjoyment of the natural beauty surrounding their Scottish home.

This aspect of their life highlights a deep connection with nature and a preference for an active, outdoor lifestyle.

As per her tweet, a key motivation for Evie Morrison participating in The Traitors was her aspiration to secure the prize money for a specific purpose.

She expressed a desire to purchase a new home with a garden, a dream she hoped to realize for herself, Kayleigh, and their beloved dogs. The exact words of Evie’s tweet were:

“Sorry guys forgot to mention. Here’s my missus Kayleigh and the two rescue dogs I need £100k for. Not the most inspiring story I just want a garden lol.”

Expand Tweet

This goal was not just a passing comment on the show but a genuine reflection of her future plans and priorities. Additionally, Evie's '30 things to do before 30' list, as mentioned in one of The Traitors episodes, reveals her goal-oriented approach to life.

It reflects her determination to make the most of her experiences, both personally and professionally.

Final thoughts

Evie Morrison and Kayleigh Deane's story is more than just a narrative of a reality TV star and her partner. It's a tale that intertwines love, shared passions, and aspirations, resonating with a wide audience.

Their journey, from the beginning of their relationship to their engagement and public revelation, paints a picture of a couple deeply connected by their love for each other and the world around them.