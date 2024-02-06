The Traitors season 3 potential release window, plot, and more on BBC

Ever since its inception, The Traitors has quickly amassed a huge following. Now that the second season of The Traitors has come to a close on BBC, fans of the popular show are looking forward to the release of the third installment.

According to the Cosmopolitan, prior to the release of the second season, BBC renewed The Traitors for an upcoming third season back on November 3, 2023.

As per reports by Radio City, there isn't an official release date for the third season of the popular show on BBC. However, judging by the release pattern of the previous two seasons, it is likely that the third season will premiere sometime in early 2025.

In the absence of a potential release date, the cast list and the plot for the upcoming season are yet to be declared. Claudia Winkleman, the famed host of the first two seasons, is expected to reprise her role, as per the Cosmopolitan.

With an audience of 21 million viewers, the debut season of The Traitors premiered on the BBC in November, 202 and quickly rose up the ranks to have a dedicated cult following. In the show, a group of 22 contestants relocates into a big rural home together, and Claudia Winkleman selects three of them to be the group's "traitors".

What to expect from The Traitors season 3 on BBC?

Before the premiere of season 2 in November 2023, the BBC had announced that the third season of the show was indeed on the cards and will be produced in the near future.

According to the Cosmopolitan, the BBC's Head of Entertainment, Kalpna Patel-Knight, announced in November 2023 that a third season of the hugely popular unscripted series The Traitors will return, anticipating additional mind-bending games and thrilling obstacles with Claudia leading the charge.

For both ardent fans and those unfamiliar with the series, it is undoubtedly going to be an exciting experience. Kalpna Patel-Knight further added that the BBC is and will always be loyal to The Traitors.

The good news doesn't end there as applications are now being accepted for the upcoming season. In order to be considered for the show, one must be at least 18 years old at the time of application and be available for the six-week filming period, which is presently set for the spring or summer of 2024. The application period ends on February 11, 2024.

The legendary Claudia Winkleman presented the first two seasons, and it looks like she will return for the third season. Although the cast list and the trailer for the upcoming season are yet to be revealed, we can hope that BBC will soon make the next announcement in this direction.

Where was The Traitors season 2 filmed?

According to Bustle, a large 19th-century stately building was used for filming the second season of the BBC show. Just north of Inverness, in the UK highlands, sits the historic hunting lodge known as Ardross Castle.

The building is closed to the public, as are its desolate surroundings. However, because it's a fully operational wedding location, it can also be booked out for other events like team-building activities.

Situated near the Easter Ross village of Alness, Ardross Castle, the setting for the BBC show's second season is encircled by more than 100 acres of parkland and gardens.

More than 170 years ago, the building was built in the Scottish baronial style, an elaborate architectural design with turrets and battlements that resemble fortresses.