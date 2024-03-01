Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, March 1, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Friday, March 1, 2024, bringing back the intriguing Tournament of Champions, which is currently in full swing. The 31st Tournament of Champions has already seen some great games up to this point. The previous game also ended with some great drama after Luigi de Guzman came from behind to secure a famous victory. More such games are expected throughout this intriguing contest as the first week of the ToC is ready to conclude in the upcoming episode.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Stephen Webb, a data scientist from Longmont, Colorado, will face off against Brian Henegar, a guest services agent from LaFollette, Tennessee, and Josh Saak, a traffic engineer from Boise, Idaho. This quarterfinal is also evenly matched, with little to separate the three contestants before the game starts.

Jeopardy! holds a distinguished status as one of the oldest and most esteemed game shows in American television history, debuting in the early 1960s and enjoying over forty years of intermittent broadcasts. Renowned for its quirky charm and captivating format, the show has cultivated a devoted global following. The final round of the game show also boasts some exciting elements to help this rapidly growing popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many elements that make it stand out, one being its interactive nature that engages viewers. Fans can join in by attempting to guess the answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airing, a tradition that has grown popular among game show enthusiasts over time.

However, as this can still be taxing, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

March 1, 2024, Friday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

Expand Tweet

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Fearful of independence in 1975, around 120,000 of this country’s people, a third of the population, fled to the Netherlands."

This question falls under "Countries of the World," a recurrent theme in the game show's history, which should not surprise the contestants.

In the final round of the game show, participants are provided with the solution, and they have to figure out the question.

Jeopardy! final solution: Friday, March 1, 2024

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: Fearful of independence in 1975, around 120,000 of this country's people, a third of the population, fled to the Netherlands.

Solution: Suriname.

Previously known as Dutch Guiana, Suriname was a Dutch colony on South America's northern coast. Many citizens fled to the Netherlands during the build-up to Surinamese independence in 1975.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Friday, March 1, 2024

Expand Tweet

The three contestants for the upcoming game show round are Stephen Webb, a data scientist from Longmont, Colorado; Brian Henegar, a guest services agent from LaFollette, Tennessee; and Josh Saak, a traffic engineer from Boise, Idaho.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!