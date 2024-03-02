Vanna White takes wheel as Sajak exits: What's next for Wheel of Fortune without longtime host?

The long-running game show Wheel of Fortune has reached a historic transition point, heading into 2024. After more than four decades of hosting the program, Pat Sajak, known for his friendly demeanor, has announced plans to retire. This marks the conclusion of an iconic era spanning over 7,000+ episodes since Sajak first took the stage back in 1981.

Meanwhile, co-host Vanna White has confirmed that she will remain on the show when taping resumes for Wheel of Fortune season 42 in 2023. She is reportedly seeking pay on par with her expanded role for the first time in nearly twenty years at the bargaining table, according to Entertainment Weekly.

White's decision to stay provides continuity for both the cast and viewers during this transitional period. With a personality so deeply ingrained in American households, Sajak leaves enormous shoes to fill in Wheel of Fortune season 42, which is expected to air in fall 2024.

Vanna White to continue on Wheel of Fortune as Pat Sajak announces retirement

Expand Tweet

Pat Sajak's retirement announcement marks the end of an illustrious 43-year tenure as the host of Wheel of Fortune. Since taking on the role in 1981, Sajak has held the record for the longest career as a game show emcee in television history.

In an emotional June 2023 Good Morning America interview, 78-year-old Sajak reminisced about the memories and relationships built over 7,000-plus episodes. While enthusiastically looking ahead, he expressed bittersweet feelings about stepping back from the beloved program that has touched multiple generations of devoted viewers.

Pat, in a tweet, wrote:

"Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"

Meanwhile, co-host Vanna White, who debuted in 1982, will continue on the show. Fans are eager to watch how she adapts to an expanded role beyond turning letters.

Vanna’s decision was not immediate but followed a period of contemplation and negotiation. As per Entertainment Tonight, White had not seen a significant pay increase in 18 years, despite her pivotal role in the show's success. Her decision to stay was accompanied by negotiations for a new contract, reflecting her commitment to the show and its future.

In an interview with Good Morning America on November 17, 2023, White stated,

"When Pat told me he was going to retire, it was like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm not sure that I'm ready to retire…I thought about it and thought about it, and I just wasn't ready to retire."

White, in her statement, emphasized her love for the show and its contestants, stating her enthusiasm for continuing to be a part of the Wheel of Fortune family. She continued:

"Because I'm not that tired and I love what I do… I genuinely do care about our contestants, and my favorite show is when they all win something big."

Expand Tweet

While White is negotiating her first major contract pay raise in nearly two decades, the core games, puzzles, and contestants that have made 'Wheel' an enduring ratings hit are likely to look familiar. Still, Sajak's absence signifies a major shift.

With the impending retirement of Sajak and White's decision to stay, the dynamics of Wheel of Fortune are poised for a shift. Ryan Seacrest, a well-known television personality with extensive hosting experience, is set to take over as the new host. Seacrest's entry is expected to bring fresh energy to the show while also respecting its long-standing traditions.

In an interview with Seacrest ET, Ryan Seacrest expressed his excitement about joining the show with White:

"I'm so excited! She's beloved by this nation, she is just such an important part of the show. She has been for so many years…I'm honored to be on stage with her soon."

As Sajak bids farewell, his personable style and enduring wit, exemplified over four decades of connecting with American households, will be difficult to replicate in Wheel of Fortune season 42. However, now the focus is more on Vanna White, as she is now the oldest host of the series.