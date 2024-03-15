What is Cara Delevingne's net worth? Model's $7 million mansion in LA caught on fire

A massive fire broke out at actress and model Cara Delevingne's California mansion early Friday morning.

Per a spokesperson from the Los Angeles Fire Department, they received a call about the two-story home being engulfed in flames around 3:57 a.m. The public information officer revealed that they had discovered a heavy fire that had started around the back of the property before making its way to one of the rooms.

The Los Angeles Police Department also arrived at the scene shortly after, responding to a fire call at 4:29 a.m. to evacuate residents and do traffic control. The 31-year-old Cara Delevingne was not at home then and was overseas in England for the role of Sally Bowles in Cabaret at the Playhouse Theater in London.

According to the police, no occupants were present at the house. However, Cara Delevingne initially believed her two cats died in the fire via her Instagram Story on Friday. She said,

“My heart is broken today. I cannot believe it. Life can change in a blink of an eye. So cherish what you have.”

The model appears to have lost her cats in the fire. (Image via Instagram story/@caradelevingne)

She thanks the firefighters for all their efforts. (Image via Instagram story/@caradelevingne) The cats are alive! (Image via Instagram story/@caradelevingne)

However, there is good news. Shortly after, the model added an update that the cats were alive and well, all thanks to the firefighters.

The news of the fire has sparked interest in the actor-model's net worth in many.

Cara Delevingne has a net worth of $50-55 million

Delevingne is one of the highest-paid models in the world, and as per celebritynetworth.com, she earns an estimated $9 million a year. She has been the face of several high-profile brand campaigns, including H&M, Zara, Chanel, Burberry, YSL Beauty, Burberry, and Tag Heuer.

According to reports, Cara Delevingne has a net worth of $50-55 million.

Apart from her modeling career, Delevinge has a flourishing acting career in movies, television, and theater. Her notable films include Paper Towns (2015), Suicide Squad (2016), and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017). She was also part of the cast of Only Murders in the Building.

Cara Delevingne first entered the fashion scene in 2011 after she was spotted by Burberry's Christopher Bailey while working part-time in the office of a fashion website. She was cast in the brand's spring/summer 2011 campaign.

Since then, the model has only been on an upward journey. She has walked in several fashion weeks, including New York and Milan, representing brands like Jason Wu, Rag & Bone, Thakoon, Donna Karan, Tory Burch, Oscar de la Renta, Stella McCartney, Paul & Joe, Kenzo, and Chanel.

In 2012, Delevingne also landed her first acting role in the film adaptation of Anna Karenina, where she played the role of Princess Sorokina. She was widely considered the IT girl of 2012, with even Karl Lagerfeld singing her praises, as in an interview with Elle after the Paris Chanel show.

Meanwhile, the police and the fire department have ruled out any suggestions of arson, stating,

“Nothing to suggest that it was criminal activity.”

According to the LAFD, the fire took over 90 firefighters two hours and 16 minutes to put out. Sadly, the roof of the house could not be saved.