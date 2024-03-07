What happened to Amy Ritchie? Current whereabouts from The Program docuseries explored

Netlfix's latest show, The Program docuseries exposes the alleged abusive practices at the Academy at Ivy Ridge. The Institution that promised outdoor activities, team sports, and individual development was reportedly a solitary confinement facility with a deceptive points system.

Amy Ritchie, as depicted in The Program docuseries, was the head of Ivy Ridge's girls' program. The survivors looked back at her with disdain, recalling how she would facilitate innumerable incidents of abuse against the young girls. She is currently working in the store operations of The Walt Disney Company, California (via Linkedin).

What makes the docuseries so emotionally compelling is the director and narrator, Katherine Kubler who attended the Academy at Ivy Ridge for 15 months. She decided to make the documentary with the help of other former students, to bring out every heartbreaking detail about the trauma they experienced while attending the school.

Where is Amy Ritchie - The Program docuseries?

Amy Ritchie was the former Residential Program Director of the Academy at Ivy Ridge. She oversaw the girls' side at the Academy from November 2001 until February 2008 and was accused of engaging in abusive behavior as revealed in the docuseries.

Ritchie's LinkedIn profile detailed her work experience, including her positions as a life coach and Residential Program Director in other organizations after she left Ivy Ridge Academy. She started working at The Walt Disney Company as a store operator in 2012 and is presently in the same position.

Ritchie completed high school at Ogdensburg Free Academy and possesses an associate's degree in arts from SUNY Canton. She also holds a bachelor's degree in psychology and sociology from the State University of New York College at Potsdam.

From March 2008 to April 2011, she carried on her career as the Director of Residential Programs at Sunset Bay Academy, a residential center for teens with behavioral issues near California (via Linkedin).

The Academy at Ivy Ridge and Director Katherin Kubler's The Program docuseries

Katherine Kubler revisited the defunct campus at Ivy Ridge with her former classmates, each discussing their horrifying experiences through The Program docuseries. She exposed the abusive methods through the surveillance footage, infraction records, and restraint logs, from the school's data.

The former students reportedly found a stack of security camera DVDs that showed photographic proof of students being restrained. Also, masses of documentation, records, and disciplinary reports were found spread out in the office, even fifteen years after the Academy closed (via The SunTimes).

Under the World Wide Association of Specialty Programs and Schools (WWASP), Ivy Ridge is a dark chapter surrounding the dysfunctional teen business, as revealed by the discoveries. Not just students, but parents were also manipulated by the Association managers at Ivy Ridge.

For Kubler, as an advocate of justice, the Ivy Ridge property is a memorial for survivors. The director of the series looks forward to finding more such survivors and encouraging them to share their stories through her Netflix documentary. She said,

"I made this series because there really was nothing out there to help explain what had happened to me to my friends and family to warn them about these places."

For most people who view teens as problematic liars and manipulators, she hopes that with the help of the series, "hopefully people will finally believe us."

The Program docuseries started streaming on Netflix on March 5.