What is Septic Shock? Ashley Park's health condition explored as Emily in Paris star gives an update

American actress Ashley Park, who is most famous for her role as Mindy Chen on the Netflix series Emily in Paris, has not had a great start to the year. The actress has been suffering from a critical case of septic shock.

Variety reports that the actress is currently improving from her illness. Ashley Park also announced the news of her recovery through an Instagram post on January 19, 2024. She wrote:

"While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs. I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told."

Septic shock is a life-threatening medical condition that requires immediate attention and care.

What is septic shock, the condition that affected Ashley Park?

Emily in Paris star Ashley Park survived a health scare and is currently recovering from septic shock. The disease which affected her can be life-threatening and is an extreme version of sepsis.

Healthline states sepsis is an infection that enters the bloodstream and affects a patient’s entire body. It results from an extreme reaction to any kind of infection in the body. Per Ashley Park’s Instagram post, she was initially suffering from a problem in her tonsils, and it escalated to a septic shock, which also affected several of her organs.

Sepsis escalates into severe sepsis, which starts affecting organ function. A septic shock is the most lethal form of infection. As per NHS:

“Septic shock is a severe complication of sepsis that can include very low blood pressure, an altered mental state, and organ dysfunction. It has a hospital mortality rate of 30–50 percent, making it very dangerous if not treated quickly. There’s a significant drop in blood pressure that can lead to respiratory or heart failure, stroke, dysfunction of other organs, and possibly death.”

Symptoms of the disease include high fever accompanied by chills, a rapid heart rate, intense pain in the body, rashes, and even rapid breathing in some cases.

Ashley Park is grateful to her husband, Paul Forman, for staying by her side

Park took to Instagram to thank her husband, Paul Forman, for being by her side unconditionally as she witnessed the life-threatening condition of septic shock. Currently in her recovery phase, she wrote on Instagram:

"You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know. I love you Paul. More than I can ever say."

She also thanked her doctors and hospital staff members where she was treated.

"I hesitated to share what’s been happening as I’m still in the throes of recovery … but I now know I’m safely on the other side of the worst. Thanks for reading this. Im sorry for being so absent recently to so much and to people in my life. I love you all. I’m healing and I promise I’m gonna be okay."

Her Emily in Paris co-star Lily Collins and other actors like Glen Powell, Jamie Chung, Natasha Bedingfield, and Ken Jeon shared their good wishes for Ashley.