What does Tyrese Gibson say about Latinos? Actor reveals he sometimes wishes he was born Latino

Tyrese Gibson, the American actor and singer, is in hot waters after saying he wishes he was "born Latino." He also opened up about values that he believes are currently missing or diminishing in the larger black community.

On Thursday, February 1, 2024, the first day of Black History Month, the 45-year-old went on Instagram to share a clip from 2019, as per Complex. The video showed a California man named Alfredo Valencia getting emotional upon learning that his children bought him a new truck for his birthday. Gibson wrote in the caption:

"Sometimes I wish I was born Latino…. I mean the Latin community is grounded in family, loyal, entrepreneurs, businessman, and women literally represent the dream, the grind the hustle doing whatever it takes to stick together against all odds. If us is black culture was more grounded in these integral magical nuances of us we would be dominant…"

He then proceeded to praise the Jewish and Muslim communities as well.

Tyrese Gibson shared his thoughts about the black community and his wish to have been born Latino in his latest Instagram post. The actor is of black ethnicity and was born on December 30, 1978, in Watts, California, United States.

On Tuesday, February 1, Tyrese Gibson posted a heartwarming video on Instagram of a Mexican man being surprised with a new truck gifted by his family. He used the clip to open up about his views on different communities, as per Hip-Hop Dx. The actor spoke about Jewish and Muslim values, saying:

"I’ve learned a lot from the Jewish community sticking together eating dinner every Friday together. I’ve learned a lot about the Muslim community throughout all my travels in the Middle East."

Tyrese Gibson said that he found that people in the Middle East "have a father structure where they honor their fathers" and "they would much rather have a son over a daughter because they know that there is nothing like the leadership of a father and a man being the head of the household."

The actor seemed to be making a comparison between other cultures and the black community. He continued:

"I have no idea how we lost our way.. We can’t get anything done and accomplished, as a fragmented culture…. insecure, threatened by each other … Competitive towards our own race, killing ourselves every single day frivolously the majority of us is black men and the millions are locked up in prison."

Tyrese Gibson has been divorced twice. He shares a daughter, named Shayla, who is 13, with his ex-wife, Norma Gibson. The pair were married from 2007 until 2009, as per People. Tyrese also shares a three-year-old daughter, Soraya Lee, with his more recent ex-wife, Samantha Lee.

He has claimed that Lee only married him for his money, as per Hot New Hip Hop. The Fast & Furious star concluded his thoughts by writing:

"Of course, we ARE we are beyond powerful, influential, and successful, but imagine if we all linked up like other communities have linked? Poured and built upon each other Instead of moving like fragmented and dysfunctional…. We have what it TAKES to take over the WORLD!!! We are not trying to do it ALONE!! Please chime in… Would love to know your thoughts on this…"

Tyrese Gibson received significant backlash from people who claimed he was being ignorant about communities. Some also pointed out his two failed marriages. The singer has not given a statement on the matter.