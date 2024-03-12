Where are the Indigo Girls now? Details explored as new documentary set to hit theatres

The Indigo Girls, Amy Ray and Emily Saliers, are often recognized as one of the most popular rock folk groups for multiple reasons. Formed in 1987, the rock group has released some of the genre’s most iconic tunes.

Starting with Strange Fire in 1987, The Indigo Girls released nine studio albums until 2007, with Saliers and Ray forming the IG Recordings company in 2009. One of the most obvious queer icons of their generation, Amy and Emily's journey will be chronicled in a new documentary created by Oscilloscope Laboratories.

The unique movie will be released as a ‘one-night-only’ theatrical release, with theaters across the USA set to host movie screenings on April 10, 2024. A special screening on March 29 has also been planned in the duo's hometown of Atlanta.

Following the theater release, the film will make its way to OTT and will be available to stream on multiple platforms starting May 7. Directed by Alexandria Bombach, the movie premiered at the Sundance Festival and looks at the years following the duo's hugely-reported retirement in 2007.

Where are The Indigo Girls now?

While their popularity has significantly decreased owing to their retirement, the two ladies have still maintained a notable presence in the industry. They most recently contributed to the superhit Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie starrer Barbie. The movie featured the duo's Closer to Fire, though a whimsical version of the original song.

While the documentary Indigo Girls: It’s Only Life After All is bound to create further interest in their story, it provides quite a bit of information on the duo’s journey since parting ways. While Emily Saliers seems to have parted ways from music, for now, Amy Ray has embarked on her solo journey in recent years.

Ray released the If It All Goes South album in 2022 and has majorly sought to convey her journey through her songs. This accompanies The Indigo Girls' tendency to touch upon delicate topics related to social activism. For example, her song, Tear it Down, released during the COVID-19 pandemic, is a plea against racism.

Furthermore, Ray has also started a career in stage theater and has contributed scores for multiple theater projects in recent years. There is little doubt that Ray has been the busier of the two Indigo Girls, having also touched upon her struggles related to alcoholism in recent years.

As the documentary will touch upon the major events from the illustrious career of The Indigo Girls, it can be expected to include a range of sensitive topics, including the kind of criticism and pushback they received when they initially burst onto the scene. According to Parade, Ray said the following about the documentary:

“From our earliest days at Little Five Points Community Pub in Atlanta, the ideal of ‘community’ has informed our music and activism. We feel blessed to have worked with such a compelling crew of folks, who created a document that reflects the vital part our audience, activists, friends, family, and mentors play in our ongoing creative lives.”

However, there is little doubt that Amy and Emily's music resonated with an entire generation, leading to widespread acclaim and a worldwide fan following. Regardless, currently staying in Atlanta, The Indigo Girls have been mostly occupied with their individual ventures, with Saliers recently choosing to step away from music.