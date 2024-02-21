Why is CBS Blue Bloods season 14 episode 2 getting a delayed release date? Reason explained 

Blue Bloods is a drama that revolves around the Reagan family, a multi-generational clan deeply committed to law enforcement in New York City. At the helm is Frank Reagan, who not only leads the police force as the New York Police Commissioner but also navigates the challenges of managing his family with the same diplomatic finesse.

The show centers on Frank's eldest son, Danny, an experienced detective, devoted family man, and an Iraq War veteran.

CBS viewers anticipating the release of Blue Bloods season 14 episode 2 may experience a delay, and the reason behind this postponement has been clarified.

The scheduling alteration is a result of CBS 58's decision to broadcast a Milwaukee Bucks game on Friday, Feb. 23. This programming adjustment will affect Blue Bloods.

When will CBS Blue Bloods season 14 episode 2 be released?

On February 23, CBS 58 will preempt the usual airing time of Blue Bloods to accommodate the Milwaukee Bucks game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The game's tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m., and viewers are encouraged to tune in early for a special edition of CBS 58 News at 8 p.m., followed by the Bucks pregame show at 8:30 p.m. After the game, a post-game show will be featured.

Consequently, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will air late, beginning at 12 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24. Following the Bucks game coverage, Blue Bloods will be broadcast at 11 p.m. ET on the same day. Notably, there will be no CBS 58 News at 9 and 10 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23, due to the Bucks game coverage.

Blue Bloods season 14: What happened in episode 1?

The opening episode of Blue Bloods season 14 dives headfirst into the tumultuous world of crime and morality, setting the stage for a riveting final season. Jamie Reagan, portrayed by Will Estes, takes center stage as he embarks on a perilous undercover mission within a human trafficking organization.

The episode kicks off with a harrowing scene of trafficking victims being unloaded from a boat, where Jamie, adopting the alias Dolan, is embedded with the ruthless crew led by Quinn, alongside lieutenants Hader and Fence.

Simultaneously, other Reagan family members face their own challenges. Eddie witnesses a shoplifting incident involving a young boy, Brendan, while Danny and Baez investigate a case of domestic abuse involving Nia Fox.

Frank Reagan, portrayed by Tom Selleck, confronts a complex political dilemma when Mayor Chase requests his support in suspending the right-to-shelter law for immigrants, citing strained city funds and an alleged increase in crime.

The show's narrative weaves between Jamie's dangerous mission, Eddie's involvement with Brendan, and Danny's domestic abuse case while Frank deals with political pressures. The show highlights the personal and professional challenges faced by the Reagan family.

Jamie finds himself in a challenging situation as they come upon a human trafficking gang. This leads to a tense face-off with Hader, one of Quinn's top men.

During the Sunday dinner scene, Jamie returns home after being absent for three weeks. This heartwarming moment highlights the strength and unity of the Reagan family, even in difficult times.

The episode concludes with a suspenseful twist as Jamie, still undercover, manages to outsmart Quinn's crew and orchestrate the arrest of Hader. The safety of Jamie remains a looming concern for the family, drawing parallels to past family tragedies, notably Joe's death while working undercover.

Blue Bloods will be broadcast at 11:00 p.m. ET on Friday, February 23.

