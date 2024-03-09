Women’s Day is set aside every year to celebrate the women in our lives. March 8, 2024 marks international women's day celebrations for 2024 with several groups coming together to celebrate the achievements of the female gender around the globe. In honor of women, there has been a clarion call for gender equality.

Most celebratory occasions are accompanied by gifts to loved ones and Women’s day 2024 is no exception. There exists a wide range of bags from renowned brands that suit individual needs from clutch designs to crossbody, and handbags crafted from the finest of materials, exuding intricate craftsmanship and elegance, that shows their level of craftsmanship.

In this carefully curated article, we shall look at the seven best bags to gift ladies for Women’s Day 2024.

Disclaimer: This article purely reflects the writer’s opinion. We may have missed out on a few of your favorite brands. Please let us know more in the comments.

Women’s day 2024: 7 Best bags to gift ladies

1. Louis Vuitton Dauphine soft gm bag

The Louis Vuitton Dauphine soft gm bag (Image via Louis Vuitton)

From the brand's Spring collection, this Louis Vuitton bag makes for a great bag gift. It features an outer crafted from brownish canvas material, with a monogram detailing all around the fabric. Complementing the canvas outer, colored leather material is notched on the sides of the bag, with an 11-inch-long leather strap, also dressed in a brown hue, hooked to the bag through a gold-toned metallic buckle, allowing for a customizable fit. Also, the interior of the bag is lined with a synthetic material, with a mini side pocket, meanwhile, a fold-over clasp closure was incorporated, with more highlights of the colored calfskin fabric displayed on the closure area.

This Louis Vuitton bag is priced at 4,450 USD on the brand website.

2. Chanel 22 small handbag

The Chanel 22 small handbag (Image via Chanel)

This Chanel bag is made from a blueish denim material, accentuated by the white stitchings overlapped in an "X" design. Contrasting the blueish background of the bag, a silver-white hue is visible on the metallic appliques showing the brand name and logo, likewise seen on the pair of handles, intertwined by a leather material, in a Navy Blue hue.

This denim handbag makes for the perfect bag gift and sells for 5,200 USD on the brand's website.

3. Fendi Baguette multicolor canvas bag

The Fendi Baguette multicolor canvas bag (Image via Fendi)

This 27-centimeter-long bag is attired in a canvas fabric, in a motif of the "F" logo, printed in Blue, Purple, Black, and Brown. In addition to the color-block design of the bag, greyish highlights are seen on the handle and strap, with splashes of golden hue on the hardware attaching the strap and handle to the bag, as well as seen at the front of the bag. Additionally, the interior of the bag is divided into compartments, housing various sizes of essentials, with a zipper pocket.

This Fendi bag is perfect as a Women's Day bag gift and is priced at 3,490 USD on the brand's website.

4. Bottega Veneta Kalimero Citta

The Bottega Veneta Kalimero Citta (Image via Bottega Veneta)

This shoulder bag comes in a woven design, constructed from a mint-colored calfskin fabric, paired with a 30-centimeter long strap, alongside a knotted design, held by a hardware in gold finish. This Bottega Veneta bag is a colorful Women’s Day 2024 gift.

Also, this 25-centimeter wide bag features a magnetic closure embedded on the upper.

This stylish bag gift sells for 4,600 USD on the brand's website.

5. Small lady D-sire my ABC Dior bag

The Small lady D-sire my ABC Dior bag (Image via Dior)

This 2024 iteration of the original Dior lady bag is the perfect bag gift for Women’s day 2024 and features a rectangular-shaped outer built from a black calfskin material, complemented by the black-coated metallic plate incorporated on the upper. The Dior bag features a padded handle, also designed from a black calfskin fabric, providing a soft feel when worn on the shoulder for a long time, while the leather strap is featured in a tonal black hue, with an adjustable length of 8 centimeters.

This retro-inspired handbag is priced at 5,200 USD on the brand's website.

6. Givenchy Medium Voyou leather bag

The Givenchy Medium Voyou leather bag (Image via Givenchy)

This medium-sized bag from Givenchy's Voyou collection features a yellowish leather material that envelopes the outer in a V shape, with contrasting highlights of a golden hue embellished on the hardware. Also, the inner of the bag is lined with cotton material, suitable for housing fragile valuables, while the strap comes with an adjustable length that ranges from 11.3 to 39 centimeters.

This Givenchy bag makes for a great gift for Women’s Day 2024 and sells for 3,250 USD on the brand's website.

7. Prada buckle medium leather double belt handbag

The Prada buckle medium leather double belt handbag (Image via Prada)

Crafted from leather material, this medium-sized bag comes in a caramel brown colorway and makes for a great bag gift for Women’s Day 2024. It features an embossed golden Prada logo at the front, two top handles, with decorative buckles, a removable and adjustable shoulder strap, golden hardware, Nappa leather lining, and a zip top closure. The Prada bag comes in a sleek silhouette and a minimalist design.

It sells for 4,900 USD on the brand website.

Women’s Day 2024 celebrates excellence and positive impact and these luxury items make for special bag gifts for the occasion.