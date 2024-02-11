Carlos Alcaraz next match: Defending champion's schedule at 2024 Argentina Open

Carlos Alcaraz is all set to defend his 250 ATP points at the Argentina Open that gets underway in Buenos Aires on Monday, February 12. Alcaraz won the title there last year on his debut at the tournament.

However, the going has not been smooth for him since his triumph at Wimbledon last year. The 20-year-old Spaniard faltered in the semifinal of the US Open and then in the quarterfinal of the Australian Open.

In fact, Alcaraz has not won a single title since the Wimbledon Championships last year. Hence, the World No. 2 will be desperate to end his trophy drought that has lasted almost six months now.

Alcaraz will get a great chance of doing that in Buenos Aires as the field is not very strong there. In fact, the Spaniard would have to play well below his potential to not reach the semifinals at least.

With his contemporary and great rival Jannik Sinner winning the Australian Open last month, the Spaniard should be extra motivated to do well and win his first title of the year in Argentina.

Carlos Alcaraz's next match

Alcaraz will get a bye in the first round of the Argentina Open. In the second round, he is expected to face Juan Pablo Varillas of Peru, who will play against a qualifier in the first round. Varillas is a 28-year-old clay-court specialist, who beat Dominic Thiem in Buenos Aires last year.

He also reached the fourth round of the French Open last year, beating the likes of Hubert Hurkacz and Roberto Bautista Agut before losing to eventual champion Novak Djokovic. He is a solid player overall who could prove to be a tricky opponent on clay.

Carlos Alcaraz's schedule for Argentina Open 2024

Considering Alcaraz is going to play his first match on Tuesday, here are the possible dates for the top seed's matches throughout the tournament:

Tuesday, February 13 - R2 vs Juan Pablo Varillas (potential)

Thursday, February 15 – QF vs Laslo Djere (potential)

Friday, February 16 – SF vs Nicolas Jarry (potential)

Sunday, February 18 – F vs Cameron Norrie (potential)

Where to watch Carlos Alcaraz live in action at the Argentina Open 2024?

Viewers from the following countries can watch the Spaniard live during his quest for glory on these respective channels and sites:

Spain: Telefonica/Movistar.

UK: Sky Tennis (only the final).

USA: Tennis Channel Plus

The subscribed users can also watch live streaming on Tennis TV.